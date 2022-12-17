Young Thug’s Lawyer Insist He Won’t Crack, Speak On Gunna Plea Deal

Atlanta rapper Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel appears concerned that the District Attorney is handing out plea deals to YSL defendants who are now offering information connecting the rapper to crimes.

In an interview on Friday, Steel responded to questions about the recent deals by Gunna and Walter Murphy. Up to Friday night, at least five persons were said to have taken plea deals, but Steel says that some are offering information that isn’t credible, all for a deal and a chance at freedom.

The plea deals aren’t in favor of Young Thug no matter the quality of information, or whether it is true or false, Steel said.

“When they want a deal, law enforcement officers are all too eager to say, ‘Well, tell us about Mr. Williams. Was he involved in this, what do you know about it? That’s the problem with this case. It’s coming from the word of people who are getting deals to say ‘Yeah, he was there. I saw him around’ or ‘He gave the order’ or ‘I heard from someone else he gave the order.’ That’s what this case is about. You’re not gonna hear any confession of Jeffery Williams,” Steel said.

Both Gunna and Murphy, as well as Slimelife Shawty, have released statements that they have not “snitched” on Young Thug.

After his release, Gunna said in a statement, “While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

Slimelife Shawty also took to Instagram minutes after his deal was announced, where he denied ratting out Thug.

“Yea l’m home , ain have to snitch to get here d***head. I admitted young slime life was a gang cus it ain’t illegal for no group to be a gang look it up that don’t hurt nobody anybody can be a gang, plus the founder already admitted it stupid. what I pose to say if a founder admitted it. what I den do was say Yes it’s a fact people in ysl commit crimes like murder and ect cus ion no nun bout that,” he said.

In the meantime, Young Thug will be back in court for more pre-trial hearings next week. This week, Judge Ural Glanville ruled that evidence from cell phones that were seized by police officers without a warrant in 2015 is not admissible.

The exclusion is a big win for Young Thug, who is facing murder and other charges and is said to be the leader of the YSL gang.