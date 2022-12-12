Tory Lanez Trial: Gunshot Residue Found On Both His & Kelsey Harris’ Hands

Tory Lanez’s felony assault trial began on Monday morning with the prosecution dropping a bombshell that, contrary to claims by the Canadian singer and his lawyers, he had tested for gunshot residue.

Tory, who has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges, is facing upwards of 22 years in jail if convicted on the charges, one count of assault with a semi-automatic firearm in a manner to inflict bodily injury, one count of carrying a concealed, loaded and unregistered firearm and discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner to cause bodily injury which was laid last Monday ahead of the trial.

At Monday’s proceedings, Rolling Stone report Nancy Dillon reported that Tory’s team will open with statements denying that he had shot Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020. The prosecution is claiming that the rapper was shot twice in both feet as Lanez shouted, “dance b**ch.”

Megan Thee Stallion is expected to testify and face Lanez, whom she says is the one who fired the gun. Her ex-best friend Kelsey Harris is also appearing as a prosecution witness in a curious turn of events. Megan has accused Harris of remaining silent and taking a $1 million payoff from Lanez not to implicate him. However, there are reports that Harris changed her mind after Lanez’s legal team suggested that their case theory is that she was the one who fired the gun that ultimately injured Megan.

On Monday morning, Dillon reporting live from the courtroom, said that evidence revealed that both Lanez and Harris tested positive for gunshot residue. The evidence will be cross-examined later during the trial.

The revelation that Lanez tested positive for gunshot residue puts at odds previous reports supported by the Canadian rapper that he had not fired the gun. Months ago, Lanez’s bail was revoked after a document from discovery was leaked to online blogger Akademiks, who claimed that the evidence against the rapper was “inconclusive.” However, it was a DNA test that was inconclusive, the reporter noted.

As for Lanez, he turned up to court with his young son as well as his father. Last year, Lanez’s lawyers had filed to dismiss evidence that implicated other defendants.

“This evidence — including gunshot residue implicating others — is mitigating, if not exculpatory, and casts serious doubt on the claims made by Megan [Pete],” documents filed by his legal team said. “In addition to the scientific evidence, the People are aware, witnesses who observed the alleged events also provide information that implicates others.”

Lanez denies being shooter Megan will testify & is adamant she saw Lanez fire Lanez’s atty plans to present theory Megan’s former best friend Kelsey Harris could have discharged gun (Both Lanez & Harris tested+ for GSR… it travels in small spaces) Harris also due to testify — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) December 12, 2022

In the meantime, over the last year, much has been said about the case, especially by Megan Thee Stallion, who revealed that Lanez had texted her “sorry” after the incident.

Last week, it was revealed that Lanez’s lawyers planned to call Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble to testify on behalf of Lanez, although no official motions were filed to enter them as witnesses.