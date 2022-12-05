Boosie Badazz Claps Back At Gabrielle Union Questioning If He Is Gay

Boosie Badazz wasted no time in responding to Gabrielle Union who questions if he is gay in resurfaced clip.

Boosie Badazz is not happy that Gabrielle Union called him out for constantly speaking about her gay stepchild, Zaya Wade. Boosie has been speaking on Dwyane Wade’s child Zaya who is born male but is seeking to transition as a woman

“So far so good, sorry Boosie,” Gabrielle says making a point on a recent interview.

Gabrielle Union-Wade then addresses Boosie whose regular talking points include his anti-gay rants about Lil Nas X being gay and influencing young men and Zaya Wade who has been transitioning as a woman.

“You’ve got a lot of dick on your mind. throwing that out there. It’s like Zaya and Little Nas live in his head rent-free in his head. it’s like sir, It’s something you want to go ahead and tell us? We can be your sanctuary,” she says while the show host Jemele Hill offers that there is a safe space for him to come out as gay.

Boosie Badazz has been called out in the past for being homophobic and targeting Lil Nas X with his homophobia as well as speaking about Gabrielle and Dwyane Wade’s allowing Zaya to express herself as a woman. It seems that Boosie got wind of the comments by Gabrielle and as expected went off on Twitter at the actress, calling her husband gay and insulting her as a “white girl”.

“Lol the whole world know I love women n the world know your husband love dick. I hope u don’t think blacks look at yall like a power couple. They dont. I had refused to talk about yall in interviews n hear you gogo bang him with that dildo n wait on a script u lil white girl,” Boosie wrote in a tweet.

“Woman u better leave me alone ??how dare u a challenge a ghetto heros manhood, u wrong smh I dont have the time for this, im tryin to have peace n my life n stay alive,” Boosie added.

Back in 2020, Boosie Badazz claimed that he was “offended” by Zaya Wade coming out as gay. In a post Instagram directed at Wade, he vehemently asked not to allow the surgery to remove his penis.

He has also continually spoken about Zaya and misgendered her chosen pronoun.

This is the first time that the Unions have addressed Boosie and rightfully so, the child has been under immense scrutiny due to a court battle by her mother to stop her sexual transition from male to female.