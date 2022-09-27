Daphne Joy Addresses 50 Cent Comment On Relationship With Diddy

Daphne Joy is responding to 50 Cent, who fathers her son, Sire, after he called her out for being seen with his arch-rival Diddy.

On Monday, 50 Cent wrote a crude statement where he disclosed that he was telling his son to beware of women who behave like his mother. “Oh sh**, that’s your mommy over there with Puffy. LOL,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption. “Remember what i told you the other day, these b***he’s be crazy. SMH.”

Daphne Joy, who has been linked to Diddy for years and is suspected to be in an open relationship with him, issued two responses to the rapper’s trolling. “Please stop doing this to me. I never bother you and I’m an outstanding mother to our son. Can we please just focus on that. Please,” she wrote in the comments section.

50 Cent’s post came after Daphne was supporting Diddy for his iHeartRadio Music Festival performance on Saturday. Although he did not say it, the status gave the impression that he was bothered. Daphne later released a lengthier statement addressing 50 Cent.

“Although my child’s father and I parted ways, I shifted my focus on my son’s well-being emotionally, spiritually, and everything in between,” Joy said in the statement shared on Instagram. “I’ve healed privately, matured, have been closer to God than ever before, and really appreciating this life.”

While she did not addressed her rumored relationship with Diddy, Daphne Joy made it clear that she wasn’t doing anything wrong and just want to focus on her son and her happiness. “I’m so tired of defending my character, being prejudged, and constantly being villainized. I’m not doing anything wrong I wish no ill to anyone. I just want to be happy. Thank you, and God bless,” she wrote.

50 Cent’s post is contrary to his comments last year after Diddy and Daphne were first linked in photos together, where he said he wasn’t bothered by any woman the Bad Boy CEO dated.

“Nah me and puff fight over business sh**. If he like the girl, he like the girl I don’t give a f***,” Fifty said.

50 Cent has not responded to Daphne. The rapper is known for his trolling ways, but this would be the second time he has spoken ill of the mother of his children. Many fans on social media pointed out that 50 does not have a relationship with his eldest son Marquis as he has also spoken ill of his son’s mother to the child. Both the child and mother reportedly have no involvement with 50 Cent.