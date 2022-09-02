Vybz Kartel Glee Over His Adorable Grandson Playing In A Pile Of Cash

Vybz Kartel seems to be enjoying his latest role as a grandfather to the son of his oldest son, Likkle Vybz, who is growing and taking on his personality.

The incarcerated artist shared a video of his grandson playing in a pile of money on the bed. Adidja Adiem Palmer was born in late 2021 and is the son of Kartel’s eldest son, 19-year-old Adidja Jaheim Palmer, known professionally as Likkle Vybz.

The proud grandfather has constantly shared updates on his grandson at various parts of his growing life. The last time little Adiem was shared by his grandfather, he was an infant seen with his father in a pool. Now, he has his own Instagram page, which shows him not only enjoying adventures with his parents and father but also his milestones, like now being able to stand on his own.

“#GazaGrandson #BabyG,” Vybz Kartel captioned the video. Adiem’s mother appears to be very private, but she is spotted at the baby’s christening months ago in a video shared on his page.

Meanwhile, many of Vybz Kartel’s followers celebrated with the artist the joy of living to be a grandfather even though he is physically present to be around him.

“Blessed,” Jesse Royal said in a comment. Baby Adiem’s father also commented what appears to be the child’s nickname. “BabyG,” he wrote while tagging the youngster’s Instagram account @adiempalmer.

His uncle Likkle Addi also shared a cute comment as he wrote “mood” in the comments section.

Back in April this year, Likkle Vybz spoke to Urban Islandz about becoming a father while managing his father’s label as well as the joint Uptown Gaza Records launched with his brother Likkle Addi.

“The birth of my son has influenced me. I have to go harder than before and I would say that it has helped me to even better my sound, for example, my melodies because I try to stay in the studio to perfect my sound,” he said about his drive and work ethic.