Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Creates History, 1st Afican Album To Go Gold In US

Wizkid’s album “Made In Lagos” has been certified Gold by the RIAA.

The Nigerian singer continues to set the trend as he earned a new milestone on Monday (August 29) as the only artist from the continent of Africa to earn a Recording Industry of America Association (RIAA) Gold certification for his album Made in Lagos.

The Nigerian Afrobeat singer-songwriter is a four (4) time Grammy nominated artist, and he won his first Grammy award for “Brown Skin Girl” for his credits on the track by Beyonce.

At the 64th Grammy awards held earlier this year, Wizkid was nominated for Best Global Music Album for Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition.

Wizkid was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Global Music Performance for the Platinum-selling track, “Essence” featuring Tems.

Wizkid earned his first United States RIAA Gold certification for the Grammy-nominated single “Come Closer,” featuring Canadian rapper Drake.

Earlier this month, he earned his second RIAA Gold certification on August 8th with Beyonce’s “Brown Skin Girl,” which features him and Blue-Ivy Carter.

In the meantime, Wizkid continues to make a name for himself with notable collaborations.

The artist is featured on Chris Brown’s “Call Me Every Day,” which was released on Brown’s ‘Breezy’ album. The song peaked at No. 103 on the Global Billboard 200 chart and also charted in several other countries, including the Netherlands, New Zealand, and South Africa, and several charts in the UK, including the UK Singles and Hip Hop/ R&B chart.

The song also climbed the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 76, while it also dominated the Billboard US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs at No. 20.

The singer also seemingly reacted to the new RIAA certification as he shared posts shared by fans announcing the album’s latest accomplishment.

Wizkid’s new EP, More Love Less Ego, was released on August 5th on streaming platforms. The project features 6 tracks with guest features from Vaito and Marickelz.