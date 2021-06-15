Saweetie Names Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ The Greatest Album Of This Generation

Wizkid’s October 2020 album, Made In Lagos, is an absolute favorite for many, but Saweetie is dubbing the collection the G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time.)

The “Tap In” rapper sat down with Complex to discuss all her G.O.A.Ts, ranging from sneakers to clothing brands, food, and of course, music. The G.O.A.T Talk segment, which was released on Monday, June 14, had many fans and followers applauding her for her impeccable music taste when she named Made In Lagos the greatest album of this generation.

“I really love Wizkid’s Made in Lagos album,” she said. “I feel like it suits every vibe. I can be pre-gaming, I can be cooking, I can be cleaning, I can be on a phone call. I really enjoy the positivity and happiness that comes with listening to ‘Made In Lagos.’ I think its up there.”

Made in Lagos is the fourth studio album by the Nigerian singer, featuring appearances from Ella Mai, H.E.R, Damian Marley, Skepta, Tems, Burna Boy, Projexx, Terri, and Tay Iwar. The album received a number of favorable reviews and was nominated for the ‘Rest of Africa’ award at the 27th annual South African Music Awards.

When asked if she would consider Wizkid’s album as the greatest of all time, Saweetie explained that the album is the GOAT in recent times, as there are many entertainers in music history who had done some rewarding work.

“I think greatest of all time we would really have to comb through the history of music and that’s just really hard,” she said. “I mean, between R&B, Hip Hop, I mean there are so many albums. There is Keyshia Cole, there is Kanye West, there’s Lil Wayne, there’s Teedra Moses, there’s Biggie, there’s Tupac, I mean you can’t really….that’s hard.”

Saweetie, 27, also named Tupac as the GOAT for inspiration and herself as the GOAT for club music.

Saweetie is popular for songs such as “Best Friend,” “My Type,” and “Tap In.”