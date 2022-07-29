Kelis Says Beyonce Has No Soul Over Song Sample, Gets Backlash

Kelis gets backlash from Beyhive after calling out Beyonce over alleged song sample.

Beyoncé is being accused of having no integrity and having “no soul” after Kelis claims that one of her songs was sampled for the singer’s Renaissance album to be released on Friday, July 29.

On Thursday, Kelis reacted to news that she was sampled for the album noting that she was not informed before the album tracklist was released.

“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding. I heard about this the same way everyone else did,” Kelis wrote from her Bountyandfull Instagram account.

She was responding to a Kelis fan page sharing that her song “Energy” was sampled for Beyoncé’s album. The singer blasted Beyoncé for not informing her about the song.

“Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled,” her status said.

In other comments, Kelis also claimed that Beyoncé stole her music.

“It’s not a collab it’s theft,” she said in response to a fan saying that “that’s a collab the world really needs.”

This is the second time an artist has called out Beyoncé for sampling their track without the respect to at least call and speak with the artist.

Last month, Beyoncé released her title track, “Break My Soul,” which sampled Robin S.’s “Show Me Love (Stonebridge Mix).” The song release, however, caused controversy as Robin claimed she was unaware that the singer was sampling her song. In a Good Morning Britain interview, Robin claimed that her son called her and told her her song was sampled after it was released.

Beyoncé later sent Robin flowers as she thanked her for her art.

In the meantime, in her note on Thursday, Beyoncé shared a little more about the upcoming album after confirming that it is a three-part series that she called “an act.” She also expressed gratitude to her children, husband, family, team, and friends, including the artists she says inspired her to create the music she did.

“Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you,” She said in the lengthy post.

“I just heard the record everyone is saying has my sample,” Kelis wrote. “But it’s beyond this song at this point. This was a TRIGGER for me. Milkshake alone is one of the most licensed records of our generation. I am a creator, I’m an innovator, I have done more then left my mark on an era of music and style that will go down in history. But there are bully’s and secrets and gangsters in this industry that smile and get away with it until someone says enough is enough. So I’m saying it today. I’m coming for what’s mine and I want reparations. Peace.”

So far, this is the messiest album release for the artist as her album was leaked days ago in Europe, and CDs of the project were being sold in stores. On the other hand, Beyoncé has not responded to Kelis’ claim.

Meanwhile, Beyonce’s BeyHive is responding to Kelis on Twitter.

Solange showing up to Kelis’ farm tonight for speaking on Beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/hqoTgt46fi — ?? (@Gold_Ranga) July 29, 2022

I mean, Kelis is not wrong in how she feels or what she says. You can still love Beyoncè and empathize with Kelis and her frustration with how she keeps being treated. — Terrance (@thunter86) July 28, 2022

After listening to “Energy” I feel like Beyonce’ crediting Kelis was her way of giving Kelis her flowers. I honestly think Beyoncé was trying to surprise her in a good way but it backfired. Lol I say this is bc if you listen to the song, you won’t even know what part she sampled — ? (@Brittaneysays) July 29, 2022

Someone at Parkwood shoulda called Kelis. Pharrell and Chad deserve a mighty ass whooping for how they played her. It’s that simple. I’m glad Beyoncé credited her so she’ll get a coin, but I think what Kelis is asking for us simple: respect, consideration, & maybe a lil revenge. — FAGGYONCÉ (@Danez_Smif) July 28, 2022