Rich The Kid Slammed By NBA YoungBoy Fans For Linking With Lil Durk

NBA YoungBoy fans were not pleased with seeing Rich The Kid hanging out with Lil Durk, who has been beefing with the Baton Rouge rapper earlier this year.

Rich The Kid is known to be a close friend of YoungBoy Never Broke Again, but many fans felt he was not loyal to the Louisiana rapper after he was seen hanging out with Durk over the past weekend. Both were invitees at Michael Rubin’s White Party in the Hamptons on Saturday, and later that evening, they were seen sitting side by side and even got pizza together late that night.

On Tuesday, Rich The Kid addressed critics online as he told NBA YoungBoy fans to “chill tf out” and not start anything.

“First off I love all the fans but y’all gotta chill tf out!!!” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “TOP my brotha in real life not this weird ass internet world y’all live in. And if you see me somewhere I was PAID.”

He also clarified that he made a professional appearance at the event.

“I got paid for the Rich The Kid performance [and] if my bro aint tripping on it why [the fuck] u folk eating my dick. Y’all can’t wait to see a nigga crash out.”

Lil Durk and YoungBoy have been beefing for quite some time now, but things spilled over this year as they both traded disses at each other.

Lil Durk sent his own diss to NBA YoungBoy in “AHHH HA,” and YoungBoy also responded in the track “I Hate YoungBoy.”

Meanwhile, some fans felt that Rich The Kid has violated YoungBoy’s friendship as the rapper is known to not even associate himself with friends of his enemies.

“The fact that NBA YoungBoy didn’t do any type of work with Lil Uzi Vert and even dropped a whole tape out of respect for Rich The Kid is crazy to me now that we see Rich The Kid hanging with Lil Durk,” one YoungBoy fan had said.

“Rich the kid snitch,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Some fans also didn’t like Rich Tha Kid’s response, with some calling him a “snake” and others even questioning his loyalty over money even though the artists were there for Rubin’s event, which included dozens of other high-profile rappers like Jay-Z and others.