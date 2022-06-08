Migos Not Breaking Up Despite Governors Ball Canceled Performance

Migos team has to dispel new rumors of the group breaking up after news broke that their upcoming Governors Ball performance has been canceled.

The confirmation that the Migos will no longer be performing at the upcoming Governors Ball in New York City has fuelled the conspiracy theorists who believe that the Migos are no more. Rumors of the Atlanta rap group’s split have been making the rounds on social media ever since last month’s apparent social media unfollowing between Quavo, Offset, and Cardi B.

Around the same time that they seemingly split up, Quavo and Takeoff dropped a joint single called “Hotel Lobby,” which many have now interpreted as simply a PR stunt for the group. After that, they seemed to fade out of the social media limelight until today, when organizers of the event announced that they would not be performing at the Governor’s Ball.

According to the event’s official Twitter page, the performance was canceled because of circumstances outside the organizer’s control. They also revealed that the celebrated trio would be replaced by Lil Wayne. Of course, that added fuel to the already burning fire that the Migos are finished as a group.

However, that fire has since been doused by the hitmakers’ label, which confirmed to TMZ that the cancellation was really due to Quavo being booked and busy and not because there were any issues within the rap trio.

“The reason the group is no longer performing at this week’s Governor’s Ball is that Quavo is busy filming a movie, and they couldn’t work around the schedule conflict,” TMZ quoted the label representative as saying.

Even though Migos won’t be performing at the event, the Ball will still be jampacked with exciting performances, including Kid Cudi, Halsey, J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Roddy Ricch, Skepta, Denzel Curry, Playboi Carti, and many more.