Nigerian Singer Tems Thanks Drake For “CLB” Feature “Fountains”

Nigerian singer Tems thanks Drake for featuring her on CLB.

“Essence” singer, Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, widely known as Tems, nab a major feature on Drake’s new album, Certified Lover Boy. The album is dropped on Friday (September 3) after being teased for release from last year. The Canadian superstar has teased his album as one to watch as he posted several pregnant women memes and quotes from his mother on the cover of the album.

Drake announced the feature list of the album with billboards erected in the cities where the artists featured on the project are from. Among the announcements are billboard ads in Lagos, Nigeria, revealing that Tems would be on the guest list.

“Hey Nigeria Tems is on CLB,” the ad reads.

Tems appears on WizKid’s “Essence” singe off his album Made In Lagos. She’s also featured remix featuring Justin Bieber. The song peaked at No. 72 on Billboard Hot 100 and has been one of the hottest summer songs of the year.

Meanwhile, Tems reacted to the news of her appearance on the project, thanking Drake. “Mans said Nigerians must see TEMS in large font!!” she tweeted before adding, “CLB Babyyy!! @Drake Large Fonts you know hahaha So so grateful and honoured.”

She later thanked Drake in another tweet, saying, “So Crazyyyyy!! Thank you ?@Drake CLB OUT NOW.”

Tems is one of the hottest artists out of Nigeria’s vibrant music scene right now. The 26-year-old recently picked up a nomination for Best Breakthrough Act at this year’s MTV Africa Music Awards, set for Kampala, Uganda.

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy is now out on all streaming platforms and is already breaking records on Apple Music and Spotify.

Listen to Drake “Fountains” featuring Tems below.