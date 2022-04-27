Lil Durk Clone Perkio Says 6ix9ine Ambushed Him And Used Him To Diss King Von

6ix9ine drags Lil Durk’s doppelganger Perkio into his beef.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is back with his antics as he stirs controversy and takes a jab at Lil Durk and the late King Von. However, his latest move to aggravate Lil Durk seems to have backfired as the fake Durk character, who goes by the name Perkio is claiming that he was set up by a YouTuber leading to him mistakenly meeting up with Tekashi.

Lil Durk has a doppelganger who became widely popular for his lookalike image to him. The young man who sports the same dreadlocked hairstyle as Lil Durk and even favors him was recently seen in a Lil Durk music video.

It seems, though, that fake Durk’s fame is short-lived as he is now in the center of 6ix9ine’s and Lil Durk’s beef.

On Tuesday afternoon, 6ix9ine shared a series of videos where he is seen gifting Perkio a new white jacket with the back having a print of the late King Von on it.

6ix9ine is known for instigating controversy and has been trying to beef with Lil Durk and has been referencing the late King Von in his latest music track, “GINÉ.”

His latest actions involving Lil Durk’s doppelgänger “Perkio” are surprising as he takes the beef a step further.

Perkio has denied being involved in the antics willingly, as he claimed that he was set up by a YouTuber who arranged for him to be a part of a music video.

According to him, he was unaware that 6ix9ine was there, and the agreement was to shoot a music video with a YouTuber.

“Using me for clout, I didn’t even know he was going to be there,” he began.

He said the YouTubers had contacted him through Instagram about being a part of a video, but he was ambushed by 6ix9ine and his crew when he showed up.

“They sent me the addy saying we gon collab, my manager had said what ‘y’all got in mind, what y’all gon do?’, they said they wanted me in a video, me, Durk and I had seen Durk and dem, I had seen Durk had done an interview with them boys and they asking me so I was cool and everything… I didn’t know 6ix9ine was there was at all….Dem boys ambush me, 6ix9ine came and his crew he had a lot of n***a around him too,” Perkio said.

6ix9ine had shared the video of putting the jacket on fake Durk on his Instagram account with the caption, “Lil Durk and OTF haven’t avenged Von’s death and it contradicts their lyrics.”

Perkio appeared uncomfortable as he shrugged the jacket off.

Perkio had said he had refused to be part of a video with 6ix9ine.

“Before that, I didn’t want to do no video with 6ix9ine I don’t want to disrespect OTF, I don’t want to disrespect Durk, I said I don’t want to disrespect nobody… I said I want to leave I don’t want no beef, I don’t want none of that stuff cause I’m actually cool with Durk he took me as a brother, we talk and everything, he made sure he showed me love and everything and it’s weird and 6ix9ine is very lame for that. All of his boys ambush me,” Perkio said in another video.

Meanwhile, 6ix9ine popped up to dispute Perkio’s side of the story.

He shared several screenshots on his Instagram account with him having a conversation with another person who said YouTuber Steve Will Do It was apparently speaking with Perkio to be part of the video shoot, but it was clear from the texts that there would be no payment.

6ix9ine shared a video of someone collecting money for the appearance and claims that the young man was aware he would be around the “Trollz” rapper.

“CAUGHT IN 4K your manager took the money. You sold your soul for 7k while getting caught in 4K and then went on live lying still claiming OTF,” 6ix9ine said in a comment under the video on Akademiks’ page.

It’s unclear who collected the money as Perkio was seen in the same video but nowhere near the money.

6ix9ine has since deleted all of the screenshots and videos, but Perkio in a bid to clear his name, shared another video to Instagram where he is heard telling YouTuber Steve he cannot be part of the video.

“I don’t want to mess up any bond with Durk and everything. I can’t,” he says before another man who appears to be his manager says that they thought the video was going to be with Steve alone.

“I thought it was going to be with you, I didn’t know,” he says as he references 6ix9ine has been disrespecting Chicago, and he didn’t want to be a part of that.

Steve will do it also goes further to tell the youngster that despite him not wanting to be in the video, he should still meet 6ix9ine and adds that he should consider being in the video as it would go viral.

“I know it’s gonna be viral, but it’s about respect, I don’t wanna trust his lies I don’t want to do without [unintelligible].”

Perkio’s manager also said that he didn’t want to be in any beef, while Steve encouraged the youngster, who seemed upset and uncomfortable, to do a meet and greet with 6ix9ine, which could be when he put the coat over him.

Meanwhile, social media reacted with instant backlash as many shared that they believed that 6ix9ine and his cronies had set up Perkio to appear without letting him know the controversial rapper would be there.

6ix9ine also commented in the Shaderoom, where he disparaged the 19-year-old.

“He threw it all away for 7,000 he knew the whole time what he was coming for.. ANYWAY he didn’t think no one was recording and his manager took the money it’s clear as day But you guys are already mad so will ignore the facts your eyes can see… carry on,” he said in the comments section.

Lil Durk has not commented on the fiasco, but his fiancée India Royale had a light moment as she shared a video of Perkio and joked that she and Durk’s daughter Willow had confused Perkio for her father and asked why he was speaking so funny.