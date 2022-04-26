Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday” Re-Enters Top 10 Of US iTunes Chart 11 Years After Release

Nicki Minaj’s debut album, Pink Friday, is surging on the charts ahead of her 5th studio album.

Eleven years after its release, the Trinidadian-born rapper/singer is back on the scene with her 2010 album Pink Friday clocking in the Top 10 US iTunes chart on Monday. The rapper’s last major project was the album ‘Queen’ released in 2018, and while she is still on a semi-break after the birth of her son in 2020, she is yet to release a new album.

Nicki Minaj reacted to the news shared by Chart Data that her most commercially successful album was back in the race.

In a retweet, the “Barbie Dream” rapper shared several emojis, including the praying hand emoji. Over on her Instagram Stories, she also shared a screenshot of the album’s resurgence to No. 1 on the R&B list, No. 5 on the Hip-hop/ rap list, and No. 9 on the overall top 10 list.

“Yerrrrrrrrrr WTFFFFF,” she captioned the post.

The critically-acclaimed album, which is regarded as one of the best albums of the 2010 decade, was also a commercial success, having debuted at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 chart and selling 375,000 copies in its first week.

Nicki Minaj earned the distinction of having the second-highest sales week for a female hip-hop recording artist, behind Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which was released in 1998.

Within two months, the album was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and peaked atop the Billboard 200 after 11 weeks.

Pink Friday also holds the record for an album spending the most weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart by a female rapper.

The album, which featured Eminem, Rihanna, Drake, Will.i.am, Kanye West, and Natasha Bedingfield, has eight tracks, including the mega internationally successful single “Super Bass”, and US Billboard Hot 100 top 40 singles “Your Love”, “Check It Out”, “Right Thru Me”, “Moment 4 Life”, and “Fly”.

It was certified triple platinum by the RIAA in 2016 and sold two million traditional copies in the United States up to 2018.

The latest hype around Minaj’s music comes as fans wait patiently for an album from the Queen of Rap. She has released a raft of new singles, mainly collaborations, since the year started, and fans have remained hopeful that 2022 will bring them a new album.

Nicki Minaj has successfully collaborated with younger artists like Fivio Foreign, Lil Baby, Coi Leray, Bia, and Doja Cat leading to the Queens native becoming known for her reputation as an instant hit-maker as all of her collabs debut No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.