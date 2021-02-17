Lauryn Hill’s Iconic Album “The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ Goes Diamond

Lauryn Hill is now a platinum-selling artiste.

The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill has been certified diamond by the RIAA. The former Fugee’s album has often been given the title of the greatest hip-hop album of all time by critics and fans alike. The album was so well received that in 2015, it was included in the Library of Congress in the National Recording Registry. It may have also gained recognition and fame because of the fact that it became one of the highest-selling albums of all time, and that is in any genre. As if that wasn’t enough, the album also remains the highest-selling neo-soul album to date.

The iconic album, which is the last that Hill has produced, has received yet another nod to its greatness. The RIAA announced via Twitter yesterday, February 16, that Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill had officially gone Diamond. That’s not an easy title to get, and many artists dream of such a prestigious accolade. It’s only given after an album has gone at least 10x platinum.

“Welcome to the RIAA Diamond Club @MsLaurynHill! #TheMiseducationofLaurynHill is now a [diamond] (10X) certified album,” the organization tweeted.

It’s also remarkable since the album was released over 20 years ago. Since the debut of the album, it has sold more than 10,000,000 units since its 1998 release. She now joins the ranks of some elite artists like Michael Jackson, Adele, Britney Spears, and Eminem.

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with more than 422,000 sales in just its first week. She also received 10 Grammy nominations winning five, including the illustrious Album of the Year, Best R&B Album, and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for “Doo Wop (That Thing).” During her interview with Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums podcast last year, she expressed her disappointment that she never got the chance to do a follow-up album.

“The wild thing is no one from my label has ever called me and asked how can we help you make another album, EVER…EVER. Did I say ever? Ever! With The Miseducation, there was no precedent. I was, for the most part, free to explore, experiment, and express,” she said before adding, “After The Miseducation, there were scores of tentacled obstructionists, politics, repressing agendas, unrealistic expectations, and saboteurs EVERYWHERE. People had included me in their own narratives of their successes as it pertained to my album, and if this contradicted my experience, I was considered an enemy.”