Sean Paul, Dua Lipa’s “No Lie” Surpasses 1 Billion Views On YouTube

Sean Paul scores his third billion views song on YouTube with Dua Lipa’s “No Lie.”

Sean Paul remains among a handful of dancehall artistes with videos that surpassed a billion views on YouTube, making him one of the most commercially successful Jamaican artiste of all time. After hitting the milestone with “Rockabye” with Clean Bandit, and “Cheap Thrills” with Sia, the dancehall legend has again hit a billion views with “No Lie” five years after releasing the song with Dua Lipa.

As of Wednesday (April 20), “No Lie” has 1,000,200,972 views and counting. The infectious dancehall pop single was released on November 18, 2016, by Island Records, while the music video was released on YouTube on January 10, 2017. The captivating video was directed by Tim Nackashi, and saw Sean Paul and Dua Lipa singing and dancing in a glass room.

“No Lie” remains Sean Paul’s most-streamed song across streaming platforms as a lead artiste. In recent weeks, the video has been clocking roughly half a million new views per day.

Meanwhile, Sean Paul and Sia’s “Cheap Thrills” is losing in on the 2 billion mark with 1.7 billion views so far. His song with Clean Bandit, “Rockabye,” remains his most viewed song, with 2.6 billion views since its release in October 2016.

Aside from Sean Paul, other Jamaican artistes with songs over a billion views include Cutty Ranks, who is featured on the wildly popular “Dame Tu Cosita” with El Chombo. That video has 3.9 billion views since its release in April 2018. Jamaican reggae-pop singer OMI‘s 2015 classic “Cheerleader” has 1.1 billion views. Major Lazer and DJ Snake’s “Lean On” featuring MØ has 3.2 billion views.

In January 2022, “No Lie” returned to the Billboard Global 200 chart following a surge in streaming. In February, the Sermstyle-produced track was certified double platinum in the UK. It has been certified platinum in several European countries, including France and Sweden, but interestingly the song has yet to go platinum in the United States.

At 49, Sean Paul is still the most popular dancehall artiste on the planet, thanks in part to his vast catalog of international hits with some big-name females in music like Rihanna, Beyonce, Sia, and Keyshia Cole.

The dancehall legend is getting ready to release his 8th studio album Scorcha, due on May 27. The project will see guest features from Pia Mia, Stylo G, Sia, Jada Kingdom, Ty Dolla $ign, Tove Lo, Damian Marley, and Nicky Jam.