Ding Dong Teaches Clean Bandit’s Grace Chatto The “Gweh” Dance

Desha Ravers dance “Gweh” gone international.

There’s just no stopping the infectious dance moves created by the Ravers Cravers Crew. Ravers leader, Ding Dong, who is now a known deejay, has taken the popular ‘Gweh’ created by Desha Ravers’ and exposed it to an international market.

It’s caught on with at least one popular pop group, as British based group Clean Bandit’s lead singer Grace Chatto was seen attempting the move. Yesterday, November 29, Ding Dong posted a video of himself with Chatto along with Puerto Rican rapper Iann Dior outside the AC Hotel Kingston, practicing the move.

In the light-hearted video, Ding Dong pulls up in a red car, pops out, and excitedly begins to show the two artists the moves. They are all smiles as they attempt it.

He captioned the post, “Big up @ianndior & @cleanbandit loving the jaJamaicanibes ….. @desharavers they loving ur dance move #GWEH.”

Clean Bandit also shared the post on their Instagram page with the caption: “@dingdongravers taught me and @ianndior THE dance of Jamaica just now. He didn’t tell you’re not allowed to smile.” That post also featured a picture with Chatto, and Ding Dong all smiles as they posed together.

Clean Bandit could be looking for inspiration in Jamaica as they were also seen chilling with Shaggy on the weekend. She and her other Clean Bandit members, Jack and Luke Patterson, were also seen at Kanopi House in Portland, according to reports. The group is no stranger to Jamaican music as they have a hit collaboration with Sean Paul, “Rockabye” released in 2016. They’ve also collaborated with Beenie Man and Konshens on the Tick Tock remix as well as with Stylo G on the mega-hit “Come Over” in 2014. It’s great exposure as both posts have been viewed over 150,000 times since being posted.