A$AP Rocky says Will Smith ’emasculated another black man’ when he got up on stage on live TV and slapped Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars.

A preview of an upcoming Drink Champs interview sees A$AP Rocky giving his opinion on the Oscar moment, which has the entire Hollywood still talking.

The event occurred last Sunday night, but the media has been dominated by discussions surrounding the incident. Many celebrities are still weighing in on the incident, including A$AP Rocky, who said he felt there was more to it than just a G.I Jane joke.

He goes further to say that the act emasculated another black man before the world.

“I’m a fan of Will, Jada, Chris, all of them. They OGs,” Rocky says. “I think it’s unfortunate that, like, he emasculated another Black man in front of all them people like that. But I do think that, like, it’s some built-up s–t that probably wasn’t really targeted at Chris Rock. I don’t know. … Like what you said, it seems like it’s more than just a G.I. Jane joke.”

Will Smith has since apologized to Chris Rock, who reports suggest declined to press charges at him after the incident.

In a statement on Instagram, Smith made a fulsome apology to Rock. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” the actor wrote. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

In the meantime, A$AP’s interview will be aired at a later date. The snippet sees the father-to-be of Rihanna’s child talking about his business ventures, including his Mercer + Prince whisky collab.

In the meantime, Will Smith continues to experience more fall outs from his actions at the Oscars as Netflix announced that they have pulled the plug on Smith’s upcoming movie Fast and Loose, which chronicles a story of a famous crime boss who lost his memory following an attack.