Summer Walker Celebrates Daughter With London On Da Track 1st Birthday

Summer Walker and her boyfriend were all smiles as they celebrated her daughter with London On Da Track’s first birthday.

It was all about balloons and bouncy houses for the daughter of r&b singer Summer Walker as she rang in her first birthday in style. Summer Walker shared cute pictures of Bubbles’ first birthday party, which was attended by family, friends, and her new beau Larry, aka LVRD Pharoh. Her baby daddy, music producer London On Da Track, was noticeably absent from all the festivities.

Walker took to Instagram to share ten pictures of her adorable toddler and all the baby-inspired activities. These included balloon-shaped fruits, Bubbles waddling around in her cute little mesh tutu, and the opening of some of her numerous gifts. While many were happy to see Summer happy and excited at her daughter’s first major milestone, some fans were also questioning the father’s whereabouts. London, who was in Jamaica last week celebrating with Shenseea at her Kingston album launch on Tuesday, was MIA from the baby’s party and fans speculated as to the reason for his no-show.

Summer Walker and London On Da Track have been on-and-off for years but called it quotes in late 2020. The two have had a tumultuous relationship. According to The Sun, Summer has previously called out her baby daddy on social media, alleging that he was a “bum ass ni**a” on her Instagram stories. She also claimed he’s “selfish” for not wanting to see his other children. “I tried to get him to spend time with his other kids as much as I could. He ain’t want to cause he selfish.”

In August of last year, the producer addressed Summer’s claim that he was a deadbeat and that another man had to step up and fill the role as father to her child. London On Dat Track, whose real name is London Holmes, said that he previously did not want to address Summer Walker publicly as he said her mental health was in a poor state.

“Sh*t so goofy, sh*t ain’t even funny,” he said. “I really be trynna spare shawty cuz I understand her mental health ain’t where it need to be but da lying sh*t gotta stop.”

The back and forth continued on everything, from co-parenting to producing tracks. In November 2021, when London On Da Track suggested that he would be paid for the work he did on Summer’s sophomore effort “Still Over It”, Walker was having none of it.

“He didn’t write sh*t and he didn’t produce sh*t either,” she wrote on social media. Fans were hoping that the two could have put their differences aside for Bubbles and just have a good family moment at the birthday party.

One fan commented, “I know London ain’t letting another man raise his kid for real but my ni**a Larry got London looking bad.” Another chimed, “super proud of these men stepping up to be real fathers when the dead beat f*cks ain’t doing sh*t to their blood but can play dad to other women’s children.”