Sean Paul Links With Pia Mia For A Club Banger “How We Do It”

Sean Paul links with Pia Mia on his new song “How We Do It”.

It is fresh tunes Friday, and Sean Paul is offering up his latest track, “How We Do It,” which features Pia Mia. The word so far is that it has a buzz about it. The “Gimme the Light” entertainer has started the new year off with a bang as he has plans to start touring again since the world is finally emerging from this hibernation. The pandemic has somewhat been put on the back burner and has become something we all have to live with, at least for now.

This new collab with singer Pia Mia has an old-school vibe that fans can relate to while appreciating the lyrical mastery of his craft. The song, an SPJ Productions under exclusive license to Island Records, runs three minutes. The video features Sean Paul with some sexy water sirens surrounding him on the floor while he spits his bars and does his thing. Pia, in a skin-tight yellow latex outfit, also performs a short choreographed piece in water as she demonstrates how she intends to treat her man when she finally gets him home in the night.

Always one with sweet lyrics for the ladies, the “Get Busy” artiste rhymes, “celebrating a wait fi permission, get with it girl, can you handle the mission. It’s about time, follow the intuition, gwan balance girl, put it eena repetition. Cuz we’re here to party, I feel your body, let’s get it started no time to play, girl lead the way. Go turn it up , you done know what’s up, we gone burn it up, how much can you make, girl lets escape.”

Not far behind, Pia Mia was in it to win it with the chorus as she purred, “They’re gonna see how we do it, they’re gonna pree how we do it. They gonna say my my my oh my, you can say my my my my my. Tell me you’re round tonight, you’re down tonight, no crowd tonight, just you and I. And I’ll believe the hype, don’t be polite cuz it right go right, Oh my!”

Fans have been viewing and endorsing the single as, once again, Sean Paul has proven that he is the cross-over king as he keeps it fresh with artistes from different genres who compliment his style and flow.

One fan commented, “Sean Paul never disappoints. This one is fire for sure. Represents Jamaica every time. Does he even age because he still has that energy. My respect.”

Another chimed, “The collab you probably wouldn’t expect but the collab that was needed. Fire banger. It sounds almost like a 90s Banger.”