Pusha T Announces Song With Jay-Z Coming On New Album

Pusha T says there will be a surprise for fans on his upcoming album as Jay-Z is set to appear on a song for the new project. While speaking with the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the rapper disclosed that the latest Jay-Z song adds up to three songs he has so far with the ‘Reasonable Doubt’ rapper.

Pusha T previously worked with Jay-Z on the Kanye West feature “So Appalled,” and later the 2016 track “Drug Dealers Anonymous.” By a slip of the tongue, Pusha inadvertently revealed the upcoming collab as he said he and Jay Z has three songs, a fact the podcast guests were quick to pick up on.

“[it’s] something from my new album,’ he said when pressed for details on the third single. “I don’t know if I was supposed to say that,” he added.

The hosts suggest that Pusha “barbecue baked” Hov on the “Drug Dealers Anonymous” track, which led to him giving a little more detail about the upcoming track.

“Oh, he got busy. I send him shit ‘cause I know he gonna say shit that I just can’t say. To me, that’s what be wild impressive.”

Pusha’s confirmation comes months after he previously appeared to deny that he had a Jay-Z collaboration coming on his new album. At the time, he had said that he had said he’ll work with Hov once he’s “totally satisfied” with his own verse.

Meanwhile, Pusha T is heavily confident in his upcoming album and says, “there’s no album better than mine this year.”

The album is being produced by Kanye West and The Neptunes and set for release later in 2022.

In the meantime, Pusha also disregarded speculations that he was planning to leave Kanye’s G.O.O.D. Music label. The rapper explained that he has a new contract which will see his profits from his back catalog and the new album all being signed over to him by Kanye West.