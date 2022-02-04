Nicki Minaj Drops Cinematic “Do We Have a Problem?” Video With Lil Baby: Watch

Nicki Minaj returns with a movie for her new single, “Do We Have a Problem?” featuring Lil Baby.

The Trinidad-born rapper has been very active on social media this week, doing press interviews and chopping it up with her fans ahead of her first release of the year. The cinematic cut was directed by Benny Boom and saw Nicki Minaj tapping actors Joseph Sikora and Cory Hardrict for cameo roles. The video was inspired by one of Nicki’s favorite movies of all time, Salt starring Angelina Jolie.

This week, Nicki spoke on how much Lil Baby bodied his verse for the track while praising the Atlanta rapper’s pen game.

“This particular record was just another moment when you could just tell the difference when somebody know they’re here for a long time,” she said while admitting that Baby surprised her. “The way he pushed his pen, I loved it. He bodied, bodied, bodied. Shout out to him for just being dope and down-to-earth and sweet. All of that.”

Nicki Minaj also revealed that she is back to being mixtape Nicki where she creates music how she used to at the beginning of her career. She also spoke about introducing a new alter ego for her upcoming music.

The Queen rapper told her fans that she is working on a new album that is coming very soon, which is why she started putting out new music leading up to the release date.

“I do have a lot of surprises lined up for the fans leading up to the album, but we want to definitely get the album out there quickly,” she said. “I would like to give them a taste of a little bit more music before the album comes out, but we think that it’s time.”