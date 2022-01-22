Yaya Mayweather Denies Threatening YoungBoy Opps Lil Durk & Asian Doll

Yaya Mayweather denies that she threatened NBA YoungBoy’s opps, including Asian Doll and Lil Durk.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again‘s old flame declared she was single yesterday, but her name is being called in his beefs. By now, the entire hip-hop landscape is consumed with the ongoing beef between YoungBoy, Lil Durk, and NLE Choppa. Their respective associates have also joined the fray.

Floyd Mayweather‘s daughter, Iyanna, who has a child with YoungBoy, was rumored to have thrown her hat in the ring. On Friday, she allegedly shared a message on her IG story threatening anyone who has a bone to pick with her baby daddy.

“Ain’t nobody gonna play with Kentrell and that’s on my son,” she wrote. “And if that b*tch Asian Doll want smoke it’s up.”

Asian Doll is the proclaimed love of King Von’s life, and she fiercely defends his name since his untimely passing over a year ago.

Yaya Mayweather has since shared a message denying she ever made the post on her IG Story. “I never posted that. Stop making fake post and involving me in stuff that has nothing to do with me,” she shared.

Yaya and NBA YoungBoy’s years of on-again, off-again relationship produced a child in 2021 and produced more than its fair share of drama. In April 2021, Yaya Mayweather was charged with assaulting another female, and now she is facing a very lengthy sentence if she is found guilty.

Iyanna Mayweather, who also goes by Yaya, is best known for having a famous father and her very public relationship with YoungBoy, who has eight other children with other women. The often tumultuous relationship plays out in public, but on Friday, Yaya hinted that maybe this time she was done and moved on from her past with YoungBoy as she declared, “Single and happy. I can’t have no relationships cause the way my chest and stomach is set up, Ion like dat. That’s why I’ll just stay single.”

However, before fans of the young mother could applaud her for looking out for herself, there came another post bearing one very telling sentence, “I’ll never love nobody like I love Kentrell.” Kentrell is YoungBoy’s first name, and her young son is also named after his father.

Her message went viral as fans noted that she wrote ‘love’ and not the word loved, leaving them to assume that the two could potentially get back together. Most feel this would be a step in the wrong direction for the young queen as the woman that it was reported that she stabbed also has a child with YoungBoy. It is alleged that the two women got into a heated argument at the rapper’s home, during which Mayweather stabbed the woman several times. She has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and faces the possibility of a 20-year sentence.

However, social media was not feeling that love, and some even wanted her famous father, the boxer, to ‘knock’ some sense into her. Some came to her defense and stated that people should cut her some slack as she could be referring to her son Kentrell Jr. One user wrote, “It’s definitely a mental issue at this point. She needs to get checked out as it’s some fatal attraction type. He moved on sis. All these other women love him too.” At the same time, another chimed, “If so rich yet poor mindset was a person. Girl ain’t you tired of embarrassing yourself?”