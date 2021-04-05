YoungBoy Baby Mama Who Yaya Mayweather Stabbed Gives Update After A Year

The mother of one of NBA YoungBoy’s children, Lapattra Jacobs, has given an update on her condition a year after being allegedly stabbed by Yaya Mayweather, who has now been blessed with her own Kentrell.

Jacobs, who seems to be still healing from the wounds she sustained, took to Twitter to share just how she feels a year after her tragic incident.

“Today around this time made a year for my injury & still not completely heal,” she wrote.

She continued, “Just looking at these pictures hurting me… I don’t want nobody go through all the shit I been through not even my worse enemy if I had one!”

The photos show Jacobs in a wrist brace that she wear due to the wounds inflicted by Mayweather. The stabbing incident occurred back in April of last year after Mayweather pounced upon Jacobs when she found her at NBA YoungBoy’s home. The two reportedly got in a fight, and during the process, Mayweather attacked Jacobs with knives, leaving multiple stab wounds. She later claimed that the act was in self-defense after Jacobs allegedly pulled her hair.

Yaya Mayweather was arrested but was released on bond the same day of the incident. She is currently facing some serious charges due to the stabbing, such as life imprisonment. It is still not yet clear what the full outcome of the case will be because of setbacks with the court hearing and trial as a result of the pandemic.

Yaya’s life is much different from what it was a year ago when she and her on-again-off-again boyfriend was seemingly in a good place. Upon her release from lockup, the Baton Rouge rapper took to Instagram to slander her dad, Floyd Mayweather, while referring to her as his wife.

By the looks of it, the two are no longer in a relationship. However, Yaya still ensures her flame will continue to burn for the rapper when she named their son Kentrell Gaulden Jr. She is also one of the rapper’s biggest supporters now that he is spending time in jail, following his arrest in Los Angeles a few weeks ago.