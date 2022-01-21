Lil Durk Clap Back At NBA YoungBoy Threats Telling Him To “Hurry Up”

Things are getting tense between Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy as the Chicago native has responded to threats sent by Youngboy on Wednesday.

Youngboy Never Broke Again is on house arrest, but he’s not barred from sharing his diss online as he sent messages to Lil Durk and NLE Choppa, with whom he is presently beefing.

What started as a King Von diss is threatening to get worse as the rappers go on a back and forth that has already seen an exuberant fan getting involved and attempting to assault NLE Choppa in the airport earlier this week.

NBA Youngboy did not hold back in his lyrics for the song “Know Like I Know,” where he dissed NLE Choppa and Lil Durk, but the Louisiana rapper also followed up days later with what sounded like a threat.

On Wednesday, he shared a photo of himself lying on the floor next to money that spelled out the words: “You n****s gone die.”

NBA YoungBoy also added another photo with the bills spelling out the statement: “stay safe.”

The ominous statements were not directed to anyone in particular, but fans of Durk and NLE Choppa have surmised that the statements are directed to the two rappers, especially since events on previous days point to a brewing beef between Youngboy and the other two rappers.

Lil Durk, for one, did not waste time as he taunted YoungBoy with a message of his own on Friday.

“Hurry Yall B***h azz up,” money spelled out the invitation presumably to Youngboy read. Durk can be seen sitting on steps next to the words as he uses money to hide his face.

The beef between Lil Durk and Youngboy stems from the latter’s song released this week, “Bring The Hook,” where he disses Durk’s “O-Block” neighborhood, including his close friend and the late rapper King Von.

Lil Durk, on the other hand, doesn’t seem bothered by Youngboy’s statements, and even so, the rapper is known to be able to hold his own.

Last year July, the rapper was able to stave off home invaders as he and his fiancé India Royale engaged the armed persons in a shootout. Neither of them was injured during that incident.