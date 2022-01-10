50 Cent Reacts To Female Saying ‘BMF’ Star Lil Meech Smells Like Onions

New year, same troll. Of course, we’re talking about the expert troll, 50 Cent, who takes aim at whoever he pleases when dishing out the hurt. It doesn’t even matter to him if, let’s say, you’re starring in one of his popular tv series.

This time he trained his guns on Black Mafia Family, BMF, star Lil Meech who is also popularly known as Demetrius Flenory Jr. He went after the star yesterday, January 9, on Instagram after a woman claimed that the tv star smelled like “onions.”

“I just wanted to say Lil Meech was very musty on Friday night,” the woman said on the Keith Carroll Show. She continued to reveal some embarrassing details as well.

“He had went to six places and he smelled like a pound of onions. I just wanna know what possessed him to put on that long-sleeved shirt and to be so musty like that. I’m not lying. They said Meech smelled like a pound of onions … [People] been talking ’bout he been musty for the past week, you hear me?” she added.

Even though 50 Cent trolled the star, he still seemed to stand up a bit for him, even if it was in his own hilarious way. He posted the clip from the show with the caption, “@lilmeechbmf getting so fly the hating is starting. she said you smelleded like a bag of onion’s LMAO Nah dat’s Creed baby the gold bottle. LOL.”

Lil Meech, not shy about what goes down in the world of celebs, added in the comments, “Lying straight Thru her teeth feigning for a picture,” along with laughing emojis.

Her opinion probably doesn’t mean much to the 21-year-old Lil Meech, who has been able to reprise the role of his very respected dad, Big Meech, in STARZ’s Black Mafia Family series. The show centers around the drug and money laundering organization of the same name, which is infamous in hip-hop culture.

He’s also made it clear that he and 50 have a very friendly and even brotherly relationship. In an interview with HipHopDX, he described the veteran rapper as a genius and added that everything he touches turns to gold.