Shenseea Claps Back At Critics Saying All Her Songs Sound The Same

Shenseea gave her critics some range while issuing a clap back at criticism about her versatility as an artiste.

It seems that Shenseea has taken to heart some of her fans, claiming that all of her music sounds the same. The singer made a bold claim on January 2, which was shot down by some fans.

“One thing y’all can’t say is “every song from Shenseea sounds the same” purrrr #versatile,” she posted on her Twitter account.

However, it didn’t take long for fans to swarm the comments and disagree with her. “But They DO ALL SOUND THE SAME lets not be bias here,” one of her fans posted with emphasis while another added, “Every single 1 sound the same and base up off a the samething u can literally predict wah ago inna r songs before dem release.”

Another fan offered, “Naah hun they all sound the same read your comments.”

The majority of her fans, however, offered that they appreciated her music, especially since the content was not cliché like other artists. “Periodtt & every song u nah sing bout u front!” one fan wrote.

While Shenseea did not directly reply on Twitter, she took to Instagram on Thursday, where she showed off her vocals as she attempted to sing Alicia Keys’ “If I Aint Got You” acapella style.

“I can hear the beat in my head,” she said as she remixed the song with her own verse.

The dancehall singer, who has been battling health issues recently, has shared her freestyle rap verses. Last year she appeared on Hot 97 with Funkmaster Flex, where she debuted one of her rap freestyles. The singer’s performance was praised by many and left an indelible mark on fans, including rapper Kanye West who reportedly wanted her on his ‘Donda’ album after hearing her.

She featured on “Pure Souls” and “Ok Ok Pt.2.” Shenseea recently released “You’re The One I Love,” which is definitely different from her other songs as it is an upbeat, feel-good song.

Among her better performing songs is also “Lighter,” featuring Tarrus Riley, which has 82 million views where she sings in a softer melodic tone of voice.

On the other hand, her raunchy songs feature her signature raspy heavy-set voice that is slowly becoming iconic.

One thing y'all can't say is "every song from Shenseea sounds the same" purrrr #versatile — ShenseeaOfficial ? (@SHENYENG) January 3, 2022

But They DO ALL SOUND THE SAME lets not be bias here — Bigg Tayy (@Tayy975) January 6, 2022

“This is why you should’ve gave us that damn Gospel album Hear Voice,” one fan wrote on IG.