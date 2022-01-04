Kodak Black Wants Stake In Roc Nation If He Can Beat Jay-Z In A Verzuz

There have been speculations by fans about who a worthy opponent could be to go up against Jay-Z in a Verzuz battle despite Jay himself saying there’s “not a chance in hell” anyone could take him on.

For some reason, however, Kodak Black thinks he has a chance, and he’s willing to put 15% of his music catalog on the line if he loses to Jay-Z. That’s not all, the rapper says if he beats Hov, he wants to be named Vice President at Roc Nation.

The rapper who narrowly missed jail by the skin of his teeth made the declaration on Twitter.

“I’ll do a versus wit Jay Z. “IF” he wins, he gets 15 % of my catalog! I win, he makes me Vice President of Roc Nation.”

Kodak’s younger followers seemed to think that the Florida rapper stood a chance, but others pointed out that he was nowhere near Jay-Z’s star power.

“Not even in his wildest dream would this kid dream of such,” one person said.

One person in support of Kodak tweeted, “Kodak got: no Flocking, roll in peace, tunnel vision, Patty cake, zeze, and Malcolm xxx,” to which another responded, “Kodak going to have to come with more than that,” as he pointed out over 25 hit songs Hov has released that are all bangers. The songs include “Hard Knock Life,” “Girls Girls Girls,” “Big Pimpin,” “Otis” featuring Kanye, “Crazy in Love” featuring Beyonce, “Dope” featuring Jeezy, just to name a few.

The talk of a Verzuz battle involving Jay-Z has been going around for quite some time now, and many have even offered Jay-Z as their opponent, including Rick Ross, who said a Verzuz battle with the legendary rapper was “a possibility.”

Jay-Z, in December, shot down talks of him in a Verzuz battle. While speaking to Alicia Keys and Rob Markman on Twitter Spaces to promote her upcoming album, he said, “No one can stand on that stage with me. It’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me.”

“You got to stand in front of the ‘Grammy Family Freestyle’ live?” he added. “No one has ever even seen me perform that, you got to stand in front of that? That ain’t never going to happen,” he added.

Verzuz was started by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland and later transformed into a million-dollar franchise that they later sold to Twitch.

Timbaland, however, clarified that the concept of the event isn’t a battle but rather “a celebration of our heroes in music, the ones who make us feel a certain type of way. Given what’s currently going on in the world, it’s a way to give back. It’s also an education, it’s educating people on the music, its creators, and where this feeling comes from.”

It’s safe to say social media was not amused by Kodak Black’s tweet.