Carl Crawford Insists He Is Clueless About Megan Thee Stallion’s Fallout

Carl Crawford appears to be moving past the legal issues he and Megan Thee Stallion are currently facing as the latter is suing him over the unfair terms in her label deal with 1501 Entertainment.

Carl Crawford, who has been almost acidic to Megan in recent times now, seems to have a change of heart and says he is hopeful the two can work out their issues.

In a recent interview on Bally Sports Network, the label boss was asked his opinion about Megan’s stellar year of success by Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson.

Megan Thee Stallion is the poster girl of success and has moved from a rapper from Houston to now a global sensation and one of the biggest names in rap in less than two years. Her 2021 is particularly inspiring as she snatched quite a few accomplishments, including Glamour‘s Woman of the Year, she has a first-look deal with Netflix, she won several Grammys and other notable awards, and her song “Thot Shit” was certified platinum. To top it off, she closed off the year as a college grad after graduating from Texas Southern University in early December.

The rapper who lost both of her parents has shared her milestones with her fans. However, she is still haunted by the lawsuit against 1501 Entertainment which prevents her from moving forward and the ongoing criminal trial where it is alleged that Tory Lanez shot her in her feet last year.

Crawford, however, has been paying attention and offered a response to Scoop B.

“All of it is cool,” Crawford said of the rapper’s accomplishments. “But it would’ve been cooler if we were all getting along still. Like really, things always went left. We still don’t have a real reason why things went left. Everything is cool with her, like I said we wish her the best. We’re just going to keep doing our thing, 1501.”

The label boss also spoke affirmatively when asked about his desire for a resolution to the issues.

“Hopefully, we still in court right now,” Crawford said. “We still going to court about stuff and, you know, until that’s over with, we don’t have no chance. Hopefully, at some point, the court cases will be over and then you can move on with your life ’cause we stuck in this one little place.”

Crawford’s position is slightly more diplomatic than his previous rantings about the case earlier this month.

Last year Megan claimed that the label was holding back her career by refusing to allow her to release new music as she tried to renegotiate her contract.

The singer had alleged that Rap-A-Lot founder J. Prince was using intimidation tactics and shortly after sued 1051 Entertaibment for over $1 million in damages. Megan was successful in being granted a temporary restraining order against the label, which allowed her to release her debut album ‘Good News’ in November 2020.

While Megan’s filings in court have said that the unfair deal with 1501 sees them doing as little as possible but taking large chunks of her income, Crawford had previously claimed that Megan was being coached by Roc Nation and Jay-Z. Ironically, he claims that Megan’s renegotiation plans were “robbery.”