Megan Thee Stallion Cops Another W In Court Over Carl Crawford Label 1501 Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion did not come to play, as her record label is discovering.

Megan Thee Stallion has been fighting a battle against Houston-based indie label, 1501 Entertainment, since the beginning of the year after she revealed that her hands had been held from releasing new music. The company, founded by former baseball player, Carl Crawford, has had the “Savage” rapper under the whip as her contract includes 1501 Certified Entertainment taking 60% of the money she makes from her recordings (which she has to pay for making out of her share), 30% from her touring which they control, and 30% of her merchandise revenue.

The rough deal was made clear to Megan Thee Stallion when she signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation as her management team and they encouraged her to renegotiate. Doing so didn’t work out so well as 1501 decided to prohibit the top artist on their books to release any new music, putting a spanner in her plans to drop her new project “Suga.”

“A I said, ‘I want to renegotiate my contract,’ everything went left. It all went bad. It all went left,” the 25-year-old told fans emotionally on IG. “So now they tellin’ a b**** she can’t drop no music. It’s really just, like, a greedy game.”

Thankfully, the courts came to Megan’s rescue, and they have done so again. A judge granted a temporary restraining order to allow the Houston rapper to put out “Suge” on March 6th and then extended the order until the case’s next hearing, which has once again gone Megan’s way. Judge Robert Schaeffer denied a request by Crawford to dismiss the case, and also denied a motion for it to be sent to arbitration. Despite the additional mini victory, Megan and her legal team still have a long fight ahead as the matter is expected to go to trial.