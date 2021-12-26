Spice Gifted Her Mom A GN Bag Of Cash & Gave $1.2 Million To 5 Female Supporters

Spice generosity was on full display this holiday season.

The Grace Hamilton Women Empowerment Foundation, spearheaded by the Queen of Dancehall, has partnered with a long-time ally of Dancehall, Magnum Tonic Wine, to donate a share of 1.2 million dollars to 5 women who have suffered great losses due to the pandemic this Christmas.

Spice, whose real name is Grace Hamilton, made sure that this week’s Christmas episode of her Youtube talk show ‘Spice it Up’ was one to remember. Under the theme ‘Women Empowerment, the ‘Black Hypocrisy’ singer brought five special ladies to the show. These women all both contribute and depend heavily on Dancehall but unfortunately suffered greatly since the closing of the entertainment sector.

This episode brought tears to many as the ladies not only shared how Spice has helped them in the past but also shared the struggles they faced in recent times. From battling unemployment to becoming homeless, this episode became an emotional rollercoaster as they discussed the importance of supporting women. Spice even shared her experience of losing her home to a fire, and it was the generosity of others that helped her rise again.

Not one to end things on a sad note, Spice, who is passionate about women empowerment and does this through her foundation, had a special gift for the ladies through the partnership of the Grace Hamilton Foundation and Magnum Tonic Wine. The “Condensed Milk” deejay gifts each woman 250 thousand dollars (a sum of 1.2 million) to help them get back on their feet. This brought the women to tears again, but this time tears of happiness.

One of Dancehall’s top dancers, Chin Powa, says this will help her rebuild her home after it was burned down last year. For the other ladies, Lugo Lugo, Terry Ann, Marie, and Swat Twinz, the money will help them afloat while they try to seek employment during the pandemic.

Many of Spice’s fans took to social media to voice how they are proud of the dancehall veteran for having such a generous heart. One fan on Youtube summed up how everyone felt while watching, “Big up Spice…you are an amazing woman!!! I cried, laugh, very proud of you!!!” When Spice shared the exciting news to her Instagram, Nigerian singer and long-time friend of Spice commented, “This is extraordinary.”

On Christmas Day it was all about her family as Spice showed her children, her boo Justin Budd, and her mother with gifts and cash.

“And just like that my Mama is officially the first woman with my newly designed brand hand bag from @gracinoir Coming soon,” she wrote while letting her fans know she adding a hand bag collection to her Graci Noir brand. “Let’s just say my Mama had a Merry Christmas Tag someone you think I should ship one of these bags to and why.”