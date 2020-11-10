Queen Of Dancehall Spice Celebrates Her Melanin Magic 2 Years After “Black Hypocrisy”

Spice is celebrating her melanin magic while reflecting on the success of “Black Hypocrisy” two years later.

When the Black Lives Matter protests erupted in the US following the police killing of George Floyd, Queen of Dancehall Spice was at the forefront of the Atlanta marches, encouraging others to join the cause. She joined the protest after being stranded in Atlanta due to the coronavirus pandemic. She continues to champion the cause for black lives, which was the motive behind one of the songs she released called “Black Hypocrisy,” which is the lead song on her mixtape Captured, which was made two years ago.

During the time Spice spent in Atlanta, she shared with her over two million Instagram followers that she was deeply affected by the death of George Floyd. In a recent Instagram post, she showed that she has not given up on the advocacy for equality in the treatment of black people around the world.

“I was told I would reach further, if the color of my skin was lighter, and I was made to feel inferior, cause society say brown girls prettier. Mi love the way mi look , mi love mi pretty black skin, Respect due to mi strong Melanin,” Spice captioned the photo

She also celebrated the two year anniversary of the “Captured” mix tape, “Happy Anniversary to my mix tape #Captured that hit #1 on the billboard reggae charts as well as #Captured which hit #1 In 24 hours. 2 years on this date November 2nd ????? DROP A LINE FROM ANY SONG FROM THIS PROJECT ???? Big up all my fans @melio_sounds @tjrecords @redboomsupamix @khoolinternational @the_.original_tc @prettyprettybackup @rebeldonofficial @xtremeartsja @hapilos and me for being the “PRODUCER.”

Spice continues to lead by example and, as a black woman, has increased her net worth with smart business moves, including her latest endeavor, Graci Noir, a fashion line. Her fans appreciated her efforts. Here’s what some of them commented.

“Yes Melanin baby!! You are beautiful!! Love you Spice!! Queen of dancehall,” one fan wrote in the comments while another said, “roud a mhi colour love the skin dat I’m in.”