Reggae Singer Jah Cure Gets Emotional Seeing His Daughter Performed Live

Jah Cure beams with pride from a European jail as his daughter showcases her vocals.

It seems that reggae veteran Jah Cure gets to enjoy some festivities this Christmas. Despite being in the Netherlands, being imprisoned for an incident where he allegedly stabbed a promoter months ago.

The “Royal Soldier” singer shared on his Instagram a few days ago a video of his daughter Kailani Belle singing at a holiday event. The concert was put on by fellow Reggae singer, Tessanne Chin and the event featured several other kids whose parents are superstars. Kailani performed the song ‘Taling to the Moon’ by Bruno Mars. This performance seems to be a dedication to her father, who couldn’t enjoy the festive season with her, as he is currently a million miles away behind bars.

She sings, “every night i’m talking to the moon trying to get to you in hopes you’re on the other side talking to me too… i know your somewhere out there, somewhere far away.”

The Grammy-nominated artist captioned the post expressing how emotional the moment made him feel. Jah Cure wrote that her sing brought tears to his eyes and joy to his heart and that the talent is “all in the blood.”

“This brings tears to my eyes and joy to my hear[t] and goose bumps to my skin. It’s all in the blood, proud of you my child to see you progressing in the direction I want you to.”

Jah Cure, 43, shares a child with fitness influencer and model Kamila Mcdonald. Both had their daughter while they were married, but they both separated in 2017.

Jah Cure, whose real name is Siccature Alcock, was arrested in Amsterdam in October of this year for allegedly stabbing a promoter during a dispute. Since then, the reggae crooner has remained in a Dutch prison awaiting trial for attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, aggravated assault, or attempted aggravated assault.

Cure trial date is set for sometime next month as he faces up to 15 years in prison.