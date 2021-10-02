Reggae Singer Jah Cure Arrested In Amsterdam For Allegedly Stabbing Promoter

Jah Cure was reportedly arrested and charged in Amsterdam, Netherlands, for stabbing a promoter on Saturday (October 2).

The reggae artiste is currently in police custody in the European country and has been charged even as the victim, who is reported to be a popular European promoter by the name of Papa from Roots Vibes Promotion, is recovering after having successful surgery on Saturday morning.

It’s unclear what led to Jah Cure violently attacking the promoter, but Papa revealed he was stabbed during an altercation with reggae artiste Jah Cure. The matter has been reported to the police, and he has been officially charged.

Jah Cure is said to have been on tour over the last two months, starting in Germany, Amsterdam, Belgium, and Barcelona.

Among the events Cure performed at is the Bomboclaat Festival in Belgium in August.

Jah Cure, whose real name is Siccaturie Alcock, spent eight years in jail for raping and robbing a woman at gunpoint in 1998. He was initially sentenced to 13 years but was released early.

While behind bars, he illegally recorded his hit singles “Longing For” and “Love Is” released in 2005 and “True Reflection (Prison Walls)” released in 2007. Despite the rape conviction, the singer’s popularity soared and his 2015 album, The Cure, saw him topping the Billboard Reggae Charts and also being nominated for Best Reggae Album at the Grammy’s in 2015.

After his release, the reggae crooner continued to reside in Jamaica, but his life has been far from unproblematic, mostly due to his own doing.

Over the years, the reggae artist has been named in several acts of violence, including being arrested in the Bahamas in 2016 following a hotel brawl that saw him being flattened by an unidentified person during the fight. He was arrested and charged for fighting, but the matter was later dropped, with him saying he was only parting in a fight but not actively participating.

He was also arrested in 2015 in Trinidad for allegedly taking money to perform but failing to show up.

The singer was also named by two American women in 2020, who alleged that he locked them up and beat them after they refused to have sex with them. That matter, however, did not proceed to the police, but Jah Cure can be heard in a video leaked of the incident online in which he threatened to beat the women and to reference his earlier acts of aggression at the women.