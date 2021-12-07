Chris Brown Surprised Tory Lanez At His UK Show Leaving Him Speechless

Chris Brown surprised Tory Lanez and his fans at his show in the UK.

Most artists don’t like when other people get on their stage while they are performing, especially now with some fans taking it a bit too far. However, some surprises are surely worth it, especially when you are thousands of miles away from home.

On Monday, a video surfaced with Tory Lanez being surprised pleasantly by his buddy Chris Brown as he coincidentally was performing a cover of one of Brown’s hits.

While singing a cover of Brown’s Grammy-nominated “Take You Down”‘ released in 2008, Brown runs out on stage towards Tory. Chris is wearing layers of clothing and a hoodie, and it takes a stunned Tory a good two seconds before it registers that it was Chris Brown. Tory then runs to the side of the stage laughing while Brown asks the crowd, “What’s up.”

Tory Lanez is presently in the UK on tour and has several tour dates lined up back to back.

On Monday, the singer/rapper performed at 02 Academy Brixton in London to a sold-out audience. His upcoming concerts are in Birmingham on December 7, and he also has another event on December 8 in Manchester.

Meanwhile, Chris Brown was previously banned from entering the UK in 2010 following his assault of then girlfriend Rihanna. Both artists have since moved past that horrendous incident and are happily dating other people now. Rihanna, who was recently named a National Hero in Barbados, is dating A$AP Rocky, while Chris Brown is dating Ammika Harris, with who he has a son.

It’s unclear if he is also in the UK for performances. Last week Brown made his first on-stage appearance in the UK in a decade when Wizkid brought him out at his London Show. The crowd went wild seeing the R&B crooner step on stage at the world-famous O2 Arena.

The artist is set to perform at Rolling Loud California this coming weekend December 10-12, 2021.