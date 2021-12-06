Sean Paul Announces ‘Scorcha UK Tour’ Early 2022 Ahead Of ‘Scorcha’ Album

Sean Paul announces his 2022 Scorcha UK Tour on the heels of his upcoming album.

While a digital platform may keep you connected, it is no substitute for being physically interactive with fans. This was the sentiment expressed by dancehall legend Sean Paul on Friday. He told fans on Twitter that come next year Spring; he would again be touring. This time it will be a nine-show lineup in the United Kingdom circuit where he will once again get to engage with the very people who made the “Get Busy” artiste a household name.

The “Like Glue” entertainer took to Twitter to inform fans of his 2022 tour plans as he shouted excitedly in all caps, “I bin missin dat live show energy!!! UK HERE I COME!!! Where should I go next? Drop UR flag below.”

SP later followed up with, “BIG UP MY UK FANS!!! CYAA WAIT 2 SEE UNNU!!! PRE-ORDER DI NEW ALBUM FOR PRE-SALE ACCESS!”

The UK tour coincides with the April 2022 release of his 8th studio album entitled Scorcha. Sean Paul is on a high, following his nomination for Best Reggae Album Grammy for his Live N Livin album, which debuted in the number nine position on the Billboard Reggae Charts.

Initially set for a May 2021 release, Scorcha was delayed reportedly because of copyrights issues pertaining to some of the other artists on the album. With all of the pesky legal matters now settled, ‘Shan-da-Paul’ dropped the first track, “Dynamite” in November, a pop-inspired collaborative which saw him teaming up once again with singer Sia after their 2016 mega-hit “Cheap Thrills.” The video has since generated close to 5 million views on YouTube. Fans can look forward to hearing vocals from international and local acts such as Stylo G, Gwen Stefani, Jada Kingdom, Shenseea, Ty Dolla Sign, and British singer Raye.

Having not left Jamaica since the start of the pandemic,Sean Paul is understandably itching to get back on the road. The last time he headlined in the United Kingdom was more than three years ago when he performed on the John Peel Stage at the Glastonbury Festival. Dubbed the ‘Scorcha’ Tour, from April 11 to 21, Mr. Henriques will be shelling concert halls in Edinburg, Glasgow, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, Manchester, Wembley, Birmingham, Nottingham and closing out the tour at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.

The title track “Scorcha” from his upcoming album was released a year ago, with the visuals following in April 2021. The “Temperature” singer has already indicated that while he will stay at his core true to his dancehall roots, this particular album will take on a more international flair or, as he put it, “more suited for the plate of my international audience.”

The album comes courtesy of Island Records.

Fans can check out the following tour dates and venues for the location that best suits them.

April 11 – O2 Academy, Edinburgh

April 12 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

April 13 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne

April 15 – BEC Arena, Manchester

April 16 – The SSE Arena, Wembley, London

April 17 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

April 19 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

April 20 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

April 21 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff