Chris Brown & Drake Sued By Singer Brandon Cooper Over “No Guidance”

Chris Brown and Drake was slapped with a lawsuit by singer Brandon Cooper for allegedly jacking “No Guidance.”

The song, which was released on June 8, 2019, as part of Chris Brown‘s ninth studio album Indigo debuted at No. 9 on the U.S Hot 100 chart and was a commercial success, giving Brown his 15th Top 10 Song while Drake earned his 34th Top 10 Song.

While fans loved the song, the collaboration sparked interest as the two artists had previously been feuding allegedly over Rihanna. The song, however, has millions of streams, and the two men have been on good terms since the collab.

Now, the chart-topping collaboration is the subject of a lawsuit that claims that the song has infringed the copyright of existing artists.

On Tuesday, it was reported that artists by the names of Brandon Cooper and Timothy Valentine, known as Drum’n Skillz, are accusing Drake and Brown of stealing the main elements of their track, “I Love Your Dress.”

While some observers have said the songs have nothing in common and neither are they similar except for a line that both songs contain throughout- “You (or She) got it”, Cooper and Valentine insist that the song defendants stole their work.

According to TMZ, their song was released three years ago, before “No Guidance,” and the plaintiffs claim that Drake and Brown stole the essence of their song.

“Cooper and Valentine claim an analysis of the beat, lyrics, hook and rhythmic structure demonstrates that ‘No Guidance’ was copied or, at the very least, principally derived from ‘I Love Your Dress,'” TMZ said of an analysis of the songs.

Further, the plaintiffs claim that on “No Guidance,” there is even a lyric that states “flew the coop,” which Cooper alleged was used to taunt him.

The lawsuit hasn’t stated how much money the plaintiffs are seeking in damages, but the matter is presently before the court.