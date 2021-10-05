Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Attends WizKid’s Show In L.A. To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday

Things are still going strong for Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and the two are celebrating another milestone together, this time Rocky’s 33rd birthday.

Over the weekend, the pair attended Wizkid’s Made for Lagos Tour stop in Los Angeles at the Novo Theater. Fan videos of the pair showed a sexy and leggy Rihanna being welcomed with A$AP Rocky just ahead of her as they were ushered into the venue.

The two who started dating sometime during the pandemic have been spotted quite a few times together on late-night dates to fancy restaurants. They recently attended the Met Gala together as a couple last month, and they were spotted out in New York City last month at famous club spot Barcade, but Rihanna was not allowed into the venue because she didn’t have her ID on her.

Rihanna has been working on her Savage X Fenty new launch on Amazon Prime and could also be working on new music for her fans.

Meanwhile, Wizkid is bringing recognition for Afrobeats as the genre takes the world by storm. The artist has been consistently releasing music over the last 10 years but has only recently hit the mainstream with his “Essence” collab featuring fellow Afrobeats star Tems.

The concert named after his fourth studio album ‘Made In Lagos’, also has a number of bangers, including “Ginger” featuring Burna Boy, “Smile” featuring H.E.R., and “Blessed” featuring Damian Marley, with songs from famous artists like Skepta, Ella Mai, Buju and others.

“Essence,” which has been remixed by Justin Bieber, is also now a Platinum-certified song.