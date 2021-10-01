Shenseea Buss A Wine To Celebrate Her 25th Birthday & Teases New Track “Deserve It”

Dancehall artiste Shenseea took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her birthday celebration along with a snippet of her new track, “Deserve It.”

The dancehall princess turns 25 years old on Friday, October 1. It was a day filled with surprises and celebrations as Shenseea uploaded a series of posts in celebration of her birthday. In the first post, the artiste can be seen in a brown and white bodysuit as she charismatically poses for the camera on a flight of stairs. The first photo consists of her sitting down, staring into the camera while her hand touches her private area. The second picture is of her cutely sitting down while crossing her arms. The final photo is her standing, looking back at the camera.

The dancehall diva is celebrating her 25th birthday. “Happy Birthday to me. I’m so grateful to be alive!” she captioned the post with a red heart and a celebration emoji.

Fans and fellow celebrities excitedly flooded the comment section to wish her a happy birthday.

“BIG LIBRAA !HBD!” Cardi B, who is a fellow Libra, wrote.

“Happy bday,” Tyga said, finishing it off with five bottles of champagne.

Lisa Hanna joined in commenting, “Happy Birthday. Wishing you more life and blessings to you and your family,” with a red heart.

Other celebrities who wished her a “Happy Birthday” included Stefflon Don, Popcaan, Quincy, Busta Rhymes, Sean Paul, and Tarrus Riley.

The second post from Shenseea was filled with the unexpected announcement of her upcoming track, “Deserve It.” The post was captioned, “I’m 25! Decided to release a lil snippet of this new music I got….for all my #LIBRAS #DeserveIt.”

Shenseea can be seen on a yacht as she twerked on the deck to the lyrics of her new song while holding two helium balloons in her hands. One being a ‘2’ and the other a ‘5’, each connected to an array of white, gray, and pink balloons. The artiste’s different shades of pink in her hair stand out as she sported a matching brown outfit from FJ consisting of a cap, bra, and shorts. Her gold watch and earrings perfectly complemented her style of clothing.

The beginning of the song is filled with perfect vocalization as Shenseea shouts, “25 b*tch,” moving into the lyrics as she begins dancing. “Baby keep loving me the way you do / I might just lose my cool on you, got all the flavors got me laid up/ sipping on that Koolaid, nobody perfect, but you perfect, yes you pick the rules yeah / I think I deserve it, I think I deserve it, yeah,” she sings.

With only a few seconds of the song being released, fans have already dubbed it a hit and continue to wait for the song to drop.

Happy 25th Birthday, Shenseea!

Shenseea’s mentor, Rvssian, also shared a photo of them together with a special birthday message.

“Happy birthday @shenseea more blessings you deserve it all! The next superstar!! One of the hardest workin in the game. I believed in you from the start and will bet it all on you. More greatness Love,” Rvssian wrote.