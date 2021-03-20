Spice & MP Lisa Hanna Chow Down On Girls Night Out In Atlanta

Spice and Lisa Hanna Lake had a girl’s night out in Atlanta as the two friends bonded over seafood while the Member of Parliament was on a visit to the state of Georgia to spend time with her son Alex.

Spice shared snaps of the moment of the two dressed up and enjoying their crabs and octopus. In an Instagram, post Spice shared, “don’t ask me how a minister of parliament is hanging out with me. Just know that she took the time out to get to know “Grace.” Two August women yet we still so opposite,” she said.

Spice and Lisa Hanna have been friends prior to Spice migrating to the United States as they collaborated on various projects hosted by Spice’s foundation, including their women empowerment sessions. It might be unusual for an artist and a politician to enjoy such a close relationship, but for these two women, it is nothing but love as they shared how they felt about each other.

Spice said, “here’s the person who’s always begging me to behave and not cuss and gwan bad…yet still sadly I always make the promise then brake [sic] it…@Lisahanna I love you so much you in spire me in every way, I wish I could see you every day, I promise to make you proud one day. Ano Alex alone yuh have a ATL yuh couldn’t come yah ano see me.”

Lisa Hanna, who is a politician and a former Miss World winner, also shared snaps of the two spendings the evening together. On Instagram, Lisa said, “good food, good friendships and good conversations!”

Both women were impeccably styled, with Spice ditching her usual blue tresses for a copper blond wig that complimented her burnt orange dress and bronzed skin make up while Lisa was styled in a classic black leather jacket with her brown hair curled at the ends, and she sported minimal makeup to complement her look. Both women shared videos of the food as they dug in.

Meanwhile, it seems that Lisa Hanna traveled to Atlanta to celebrate the 20th birthday of her son Alex Panton. She also shared that he got into business school along with a photo of a very grown-up Alex, quite different from the little Alex Jamaicans saw growing up. Alex is her only child from a previous marriage.