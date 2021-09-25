Kash Doll Show Off Her Baby Bump At 50 Cent’s “BMF” Premiere In Atlanta

Kash Doll show off her growing baby bump on the red carpet of 50 Cent’s new show BMF premiere.

Kash Doll surprised fans on Thursday, revealing that she was pregnant with her first child. She shared the news with several photos showing her pregnant belly, noting how grateful she was for her many blessings.

“The Lord just keep on blessing me! Look it’s a baby in there [heart eye emoji] and today it’s the bmf premiere [nervous emoji] I’m so overwhelmed with joy [star eyes emoji] #divineorder #Godstiming.”

Kash Doll did not share any detail about the sex of her baby or the due date, but in March, she had confirmed that she was in a relationship with fellow rapper Tracy T after they were seen out vacationing.

“Yesterday was the day the lord has made,” Kash Doll wrote. “I seen myself on the screen and that open scene was… however I’m so proud y’all because bmf is amazing! Greatest show on tv watch! We showed our ass (I’m just now getting my pics lol) my baby was outside last night! Literally.”

The “Ice Me Out” rapper recently debuted her acting career as a cast member of the 50 Cent produced Starz series Black Mafia Family, BMF, which focuses on the true-crime stories of two brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is executive producer of the series shot in Atlanta and Detroit.

Meanwhile, Friends of Kash Doll, including Coi Leray and Yung Miami, sent her congratulatory messages to celebrate the news. Among those who showed love to the rapper were Taina Williams, Lira Galore, Coi Leray, Yung Miami, Reginae Carter, Asian Doll, Ryan Destiny, and others.

Others questioned if the rapper was playing a prank as she is known for her outrageous pranks.

“You bet not be playing with us this time Kash. Because if you are serious I am extremely excited for you,” her friend Supacent commented.