Moneybagg Yo Thanks Ari Fletcher For Gifting Him 28.8 Acres Of Land For His 30th Birthday

Moneyebagg Yo is celebrating his birthday in style this year as his girlfriend and close friends lavish him with love and appreciation and, no doubt gifts, lots of expensive gifts!

The Memphis rapper is celebrating his big 30th birthday celebration. His Instagram influencer girlfriend Ari Fletcher was on hand to make his day special, including gifting him a piece of Memphis to build wealth.

On her Instagram account, Ari Fletcher shared that the land was 28.8 acres virgin land but near a residential area.

“What do you buy someone that has it all? The gift that keeps on giving. I’ve bought you a lifetime of income, literally. Generational wealth! 28.8 acres BABY! I love you. Happy birthday,” she captioned a series of photos with the deed printed on a life-sized placard.

Moneybagg Yo was quite impressed with the gift. “All this s*** mine back here?” Moneybagg Yo comments as he surveys the property. “That’s crazy.”

Ari Fletcher also gifted him a new luxury car which was parked among his luxury car fleet. The rapper noted his growth from an unimpressive kid to now having it all.

“I Had Nun But Fs On MY Report Card, Anything Possible!! Happy Bagg Day to Myself.”

Meanwhile, his birthday surprise didn’t end there as he later shared that his label Nless Entertainment CEO Marcus Howell and rapper Yo Gotti gifted him money totaling $1.5 million and a new Rolex watch.

“Happy Birthday @moneybaggyo we started on this road back in 2016 and every year since I’ve watched you grow and develop into one of the biggest artists on this planet, as well as one of the greatest people, and that says more about a person than anything,” Howell said to Moneybagg Yo.

In thanking his girlfriend for the birthday gift, Moneybagg Yo wrote, “Not Gone Lie @therealkylesister I Ain’t Expect No Gift Like This , 28.8 Acres!! 27 Football Fields Worth Of Land! U Gave It Fasho!! I Love U Time To Start Building And Make More Millions.”

The rapper is riding high on the success of his song “Wockesha” and released a remix featuring Lil Wayne and Ashanti earlier in the day.

The original track comes from his Billboard No. 1 album A Gangsta’s Pain which has surpassed 300 million streams globally since being released.