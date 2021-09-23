King Von’s Murder Suspect Lul Tim Arrested In Georgia After High Speed Police Chase

King Von’s murder suspect, Lul Tim, has been arrested in Georgia after leading police on an high speed chase.

The hip-hop community was shocked in November 2020 when the news that King Von had been shot and killed outside an Atlanta hookah lounge was revealed. Not too long after the news, an arrest was made, and Timothy “Lul Tim” Leeks was named as the suspect. He was at that time hospitalized, having suffered wounds from the same shooting.

He was eventually released on bail, but it seems he has no intention of keeping himself under the radar. In fact, he’s been arrested again, according to Akademiks, who said that he was arrested in Georgia following a high-speed police chase.

Akademiks shared the news earlier today, September 23, on Twitter. He didn’t reveal exactly what happened but did post a mug shot, date of birth, Leeks’ arrest date, which was yesterday, September 22, and the arresting agency, GSP Savannah.

Lul Tim arrested after high speed chase in Georgia pic.twitter.com/WP55zlxaE8 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 23, 2021

According to reports, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office inmate records show that Leeks is facing a barrage of charges, including Failure To Stop At A Stop Sign, Speeding, Following Another Auto Too Closely, Failure To Obey Traffic Control Devices and, the most felonious, Fleeing Or Attempting To Elude A Police Officer For A Felony Offense. He’s still behind bars as he hasn’t been given any bond option as yet.

After Leeks was charged with King Von‘s murder on November 7, 2020, Atlanta police spokeswoman Marla Jean Rooker confirmed Leeks’ arrest.

“Mr. Leeks is in police custody at Grady Hospital where he is undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound. The homicide of Bennett is closed with this arrest,” she said at that time.

The details of King Von’s shooting were revealed soon after his death. According to multiple reports, he was shot outside of the Monaco Hookah Lounge, and two people were killed. The 26-year-old was rushed to the hospital but did not make it.