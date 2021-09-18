Busy Signal Drops Fun New Song “Wah Gwaan Mad Head”: Listen

Busy Signal got new music out.

The “Watch Out fi Dis” hit-maker is coming back strong with a new hit collaboration with producer Crawbagenius and Dj Tropical on the single. According to Busy Signal, whose real name is Reanno Gordon, the hit single brings its own unique style to the dancehall club rhythm, which captures its own avenue. The song is creatively centered around maintaining a positive and uplifting spirit despite what is happening in today’s society as people go through heavy days trying to stay afloat.

Busy Signal is known for his consistent ingenuity in the music industry and for producing songs that his fans can relate to. He hails among the great for always being able to bring forth distinct and out of the box topics to the dancehall genre, and “Wa Gwan Mad Head” is set to be another lyrical discourse to add a notch on his belt.

Producer Crawbagenuis, whose real name is Jermaine Henry, notes that the song is “lyrically expressed social commentary which at the same time is also a party tune, can relieve likkle stress and serious things you can laught about it.”

He added that the song is constructed with a modern sound but still sticking to the authentic dancehall elements like the drums and other instruments.

Meanwhile, Henry says he has high expectations for the song as Busy Signal is one of those artists that he likes to work with because of his creative genius.

“It’s fun working with him, pure energy, he’s a creative genius and brings out a different energy when it comes to music… he’s a workaholic and I’m expecting the song to be a hit because he [Busy Signal] is a perfectionist the way he listens to his songs over and over ensuring that he puts out something he is finally satisfied with… he’s a very simple and uncomplicated person to work with,” Henry said.

The single is set to be released on September 17, 2021, on all Digital Streaming Platforms and is produced by Crawba Production and Channel17 and distributed by ONErpm. An official visualizer will also be on Busy Signal’s VEVO channel.

Busy Signal also dropped another new song, “Too Trickify.”