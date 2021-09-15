White House Debunks Nicki Minaj Visit, Says She Was Offered A Phone Call

The White House has debunked Nicki Minaj claim that she was invited for a discussion following a rough week.

The rapper has been spending her days defending her earlier controversial tweets about the Covid-19 virus, and on Wednesday, she said that she was “invited” to the White House to discuss the vaccines. However, a Wednesday night news report said that the White House did not offer Nicki Minaj, who is unvaccinated, a visit but rather a phone call to speak with medical experts about the safety of the vaccines and about the Covid-19 virus.

Several news media related that unnamed White House officials confirmed that a call was offered to the rapper talk about the “safety and effectiveness” of the Covid vaccine following several tweets with unsubstantiated claims about the virus that led to Twitter temporarily suspending her official account.

“As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine,” NBC News quoted one White House official as saying.

It started with Minaj explaining her she missed the 2021 Met Gala, where she said after she had tested positive for Covid herself last year, she couldn’t put her baby at risk, especially since she was unvaccinated.

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one,” she said in a tweet.

Nicki Minaj made several other tweets and later said that she was afraid of the vaccine and needed time to do research because she heard that her cousin’s friend in Trinidad took the vaccine “and became impotent.”

As twitter dragged her online, and people like the Prime Minister of Britain Boris Johnson and Dr. Anthony Fauci reacted to her remarks, Nicki doubled down on her position on Twitter. She tweeted that she was invited to the White House to talk about the vaccines.

“The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction. Yes, I’m going. I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human. #BallGate day 3,” she tweeted.

The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction. Yes, I’m going. I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human. #BallGate day 3 https://t.co/PSa3WcEjH3 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

She noted that she was keen to go to the White House in another tweet response to a follower.

“I’m doing it, babe,” she said. “If you guys have questions you’d like me to ask, leave in the comments. You’ll see it in real time with full transparency.”

Nicki has not responded to the latest commentary from the White House.

Meanwhile, authorities in Trinidad and Tobago also reacted to the news, with the Minister of Health of that country denouncing the comments by Minaj, who was born in Trinidad but migrated to the U.S as a child.