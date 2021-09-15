Meek Mill Drop NFT Artwork For New Album “Expensive Pain”

Meek Mill has a new album, Expensive Pain, on the way, but some fans not feeling the NFT artwork.

It’s been three years, but the wait for a new Meek Mill album may be coming to a close. The rapper announced earlier today, September 15, that he is ready to drop an album called Expensive Pain. He is hoping that the follow up to Championships will be available on October 1.

“My Album ‘Expensive Pain’ Releases 10/1 Pre-Save Now @ninachanel it’s giving me heavy NFT VIBES,” he posted on Twitter.

Many of his fellow rappers sent him support on Twitter in reaction to the news from the Philly rapper. Rappers like Pusha T, DJ Khaled, YG, Bobby Shmurda, and more expressed their excitement to hear what Meek has in store. He even got an endorsement from the 76ers owner Michael Rubin.

Even though he hasn’t dropped an album in a few years, he’s still been giving his fans a taste of his music. He’s dropped some singles like “Blue Notes II” featuring Lil Uzi Vert and “Sharing Locations,” which was a collab with Lil Durk and Lil Baby. Both tracks are currently in the Billboard Hot 100 currently.

Not much has been revealed about the album, but during a Q&A with fans regarding the album some time ago, Meek hinted at a possible JAY-Z feature and also revealed that there would be a U.K. rapper guest appearance. He also shared that Nick Papz, DougieOnTheBeat and Cardo would feature in the production of some of the tracks.

Most of his fans have reacted with enthusiasm at the announcement though some were taken aback by his choice of cover art, which is an image of an original painting by renowned artist Nina Chanel Abney.

The American artist, who is based in New York is an African American contemporary artist and painter who explores race, gender, pop culture, homophobia, and politics in her work. Some fans had a strong objection to her work being featured on the cover like this one who said, “I didn’t think that this year could have even worse album covers than clb and Donda and now here we are.”

However, not all agreed with the sentiment like this fan, “Watch what you say. @MeekMill’s #ExpensivePain cover art is actually one of the best in music this year. Black, queer, female ARTIST designed @ninachanel, abstract style, title and imagery aligns, NFT-worthy; just different.”

What are your thoughts on Meek’s choice of cover art?