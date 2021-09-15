Ja Rule Use Eminem To Respond To 50 Cent Saying He Destroyed Murder Inc.

Ja Rule and 50 Cent are going at it on social media and somehow Eminem got tossed in the middle of their beef.

It’s time to buckle in as it seems the two-decade-old beef between veterans Ja Rule and 50 Cent is in full swing once again. In the 90s, the two had an all-out war, with many fans agreeing that Fifty took the bragging rights in that one. Still, many are divided as to who has the better catalog between the two.

In the 2000s, they also had some clashes, some of which were of a physical nature. However, for the last few years, there hasn’t been any major animosity between the two. In the time that they haven’t had any real confrontations, 50 Cent has taken that time to hone his trolling skills while Ja Rule moved more into the business side of music.

Now it looks like the beef might be back on following Ja Rule’s Verzuz battle against Fat Joe last night, September 14, at Madison Square Garden. As hip-hop fans wondered what 50 Cent’s reaction to the event was considering the history between the two, Irv Gotti got involved.

In the comment section of the live stream, Gotti took it upon himself to try and silence Fifty fans. “All y’all talking that 50 sh*t. All good. He got beat up stabbed up. Shot up. And sued us. That’s all I’m gonna say. Your hero ain’t what you think he is. Period. And Facts,” he posted.

Of course, that was going to elicit a remark from the master troll himself as Fifty replied early this morning. “Wtf am i trending for, I said i ain’t doing whatever that shit is they doing. I put they whole label out of business, f*ck with me if you want to. I would stay out of my way if i wasn’t me. LOL,” he said. His fans know that there is no backing down from war once he’s been called out and that Fifty is more than willing to go the distance if needed.

It looks like Ja Rule isn’t backing down either as he called into the Big Tigger Morning Show and to give his two cents. His take on it is that there would be no 50 Cent anyway, without Eminem. Ja Rule also seems to be taking the comments more personally as he stated that it goes beyond rap.

“I’m fighting a real fight! And then, on top of it all, come on man, I’m battling seventeen rappers. It ain’t like I was just battling [50 Cent]. He likes to throw his hat on it like he was the guy, man, stop. Eminem made you, created you. You’re nothing without that f***ing white boy. Stop it!” he added.