Love & Hip Hop ATL: Safaree Is Tired Of “Fake” Deadbeat Dad Narrative

It’s the season of co-parenting drama, as Safaree joins Summer Walker and London on da Track, who both took to social media recently to vent about parenting dramas.

Safaree Samuels has seemingly gotten fed up with his deadbeat dad narrative, and he took to the Twitter streets to let out his frustrations. In his tweets, Safaree addresses fans’ criticism of him partying in Jamaica while his child was in the NICU, as well as the storyline that he was unaware of Erica Mena’s pregnancy.

In his first tweet, he stated, “I’m sick of this fake a** narrative too like I’m a dead beat. I don’t want a Treat for being with my kids but don’t act like I’m not with my kids becuz y’all don’t see it. My kids live in a mansion and that’s because of me! I’m with them all the time.”

Unphased by his statement, one user tweeted this in response. “We’re not blind! You were partying in Jamaica while your son was in ICU! Ain’t nothing to say after that. You created your own narrative!”

The infamous party in question was his birthday celebration in which he had flown out to his home island, Jamaica, and he was seen happily partying it up, seemingly without a care in the world.

Safaree later defended himself in an interview where he stated that he waited until he got back home to post the clips of him in Jamaica, and he was, in fact, home taking care of his newborn. Despite this, fans were still torn, to say the least, with the majority still lashing out as they condemned his fathering skills. He subsequently released a track titled Liar, hitting out against his haters.

In his second tweet, he continued his rant, saying, “I don’t need or want sympathy from anybody but b4 you wonder about how my relationship with my kids are just know that they are on their way to a great childhood. Y’all believe this tv sh*t if you want, but a lot of y’all don’t have common sense so I get it but damn.”

I’m sick of this fake ass narrative too like I’m a dead beat. I don’t wAnt a Treat for being with my kids but don’t act like I’m not with my kids becuz y’all don’t see https://t.co/9LttEwpskp kids live in a mansion and that’s because of me! I’m with them all the time! — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 30, 2021

I don’t need or want sympathy from anybody but b4 you wonder about how my relationship with my kids are just know that they are on their way to a great childhood. Y’all believe this tv sh*t if you want, but a lot of y’all don’t have common sense so I get it but damn. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 30, 2021

This argument, however, may not have been just about his parenting skills, as fans deduce that it may have been the concerning treatment towards Erica Mena.

A major role as a father is to always hold the mother in high regard even when tensions might be high and recent talks, and online battles show everything but respect for Erica. Earlier in August, Safaree had a sit-down with his mother during the process of his divorce from The Love and Hip Hop star. His mother stated that she was disappointed with the way he treated his wife. She further expressed that his blatant disrespect towards her in public was not the way she had raised the rapper. As a result, fans suspect that his anger in this recent rant was misplaced.

One fan retorted, “I didn’t like erica at first but you treat her so bad! I bet you aint even think about treating alpha (Nicki Minaj) like that! Do better! Keep your family together!”

Back in February, Safaree began an online war where he publicly aired out his regrets for getting married. The online back-and-forth between the pair was brutal. Mena seemed to have shared the same sentiments and filed for divorce from Safaree on May 21st after feeling that there would be no reconciliation between them.

In a continuation of his rant, he also spoke about his prior knowledge or lack thereof of Mena’s pregnancy. In a viral episode snippet of Love and Hip Hop, he displayed shock when Erica had announced her pregnancy to him. This left fans slightly confused and in disbelief that he didn’t notice that his wife, who was residing in the same house as him, was heavily pregnant.

However, he doubled down on the notion that it was all just for the cameras.

“Who on this earth can live with some1 who’s 6 months pregnant and not know..dumb aes! I do more than a lot of y’all women baby daddies who go months and weeks without seeing or doing anything for they kids!! Dumb aes! Ima go back to watching cloud babies,” he divulged.

He finished the rant up with this tweet, saying, “I have a 7 figure mortgage that’s not gonna pay itself. So unless y’all opinions start paying that go suck sumthn! Ok imma really go back to word party now! Go to hell badmind.”

It seems he is back to Cartoon land because the rapper has, since then, been silent following his fiery hour of rants. His rant followed numerous posts where he can be seen feeding baby Legend and where both Safire and Legend are sweetly napping on his chest.

Who on this earth can live with some1 who’s 6 months pregnant and not know..dumb asses! I do more than a lot of y’all women baby daddies who go months and weeks without seeing or doing anything for they kids!! Dumb asses! Ima go back to watching cloud babies. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 30, 2021