Safaree and Erica Mena Confirms Pregnancy With Baby Number 2

Reality stars Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels are making a new addition to their family.

The couple announced on Instagram today (May 3) that they are expecting their second child. Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels have been married since October 2019 and share a one-year-old daughter named Safire. Erica also has another child, a son who is 14 years old, from a previous relationship.

The couple announced the big news by way of a maternity photoshoot posted on social media. The shot, which was first posted on Erica’s page, shows the couple standing on stacks of $100 bills, and it was captioned, “More Life??? Who wants that perfect love story anyway.” She is obviously alluding to their dramatic and rocky marriage.

Safaree later posted the same image on his Instagram page, along with the caption, “Safire got a new sibling New baby who dis ?? #2under2 time to get neutered now I need a chef and a nanny.”

He also commented on his wife’s post, saying, “You know people slow and they not gonna realize this is new from last week right #2.” His wife responded laughing, “I’m really cracking up at these comments.”

Erica and Safaree have had a rough marriage, as referenced in Erica’s Instagram post about them not having a perfect relationship. Earlier this year, Safaree hinted that the couple might be getting a divorce.

In a Twitter post that he later deleted, Safaree wrote, “I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again. I’m walking away before I End up in jail over some dumb shit. Nobody is worth my freedom!!!”

It wasn’t long before Mena responded, airing out the couple’s issues. She tweeted, “Since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in. I absolutely agree with you on this. You are the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter!”

This back and forth took place in February. Judging from the size of Mena’s blossoming belly, she would have already been pregnant at the time. It’s safe to say that the couple has reconciled, and divorce is off the table for now.

Erica Mena addresses some of the criticism on Instagram saying, “Marriage – It’s not easy at all. But having a family of your very own makes up for it all. God I thank you for the protection and all the consistent blessings. I been through way to much to not be as grateful as I truly am.”

Fans and celebrities alike have flocked to the couple’s Instagram pages to congratulate them on the new addition to their family. Among the celebrities who have commented are Ty Young, Fabolous, Yandy Smith, and Sky from Black Ink Crew.

Congratulations to the happy couple on baby number two.