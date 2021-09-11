Pop Smoke Gravesite Vandalized And Thieves Tried To Remove His Body

Pop Smoke’s gravesite was badly vandalized and it’s quite upsetting for his family and fans

The late rapper’s final resting place has reportedly been vandalized by unknown persons who also seemed to have tried to get into the casket holding the late rapper’s body. According to news reports, Pop Smoke‘s body is laid at a mausoleum that was vandalized. The persons who committed the act have not been identified but left behind waste from smoking marijuana and debris by his gravesite.

According to TMZ, who first reported the incident, the vandals smashed the late rapper’s crypt resulting in the headstone being broken in places and cracked. They also appeared to remove parts of the crypt in what appears to be an effort to remove or get into the casket holding his corpse.

Pop Smoke, whose real is Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot and killed in February 2020 in a home invasion for his belongings and was laid to rest at the Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York.

According to news reports, no other grave was vandalized or affected except Pop Smoke. While the authorities did not confirm if the rapper’s casket was tampered with, reports suggest that there were scratches and marks left on the ground as if vandals dragged his casket.

Eyewitness photos also showed what looked like a door or a concrete slab that protected the rapper’s body from other bodies in the mausoleum. Another object that was said to be part of the rapper’s wall enclosure was also found nearby.

Meanwhile, authorities are investigating the incident. A blank plaque was placed where Pop Smoke’s headstone previously sat while his family cleaned up his gravesite.