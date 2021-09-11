Future & Drake Performed ‘Way 2 Sexy’ & ‘Life Is Good’ At Wireless Festival

Future performed at the Wireless Festival at Crystal Palace Park in London and shocked fans when he called out collaborator Drake to hit the stage with him.

It’s probably not that much of a surprise that Drake was in London, having posted on his Instagram stories recently that a large entourage had arrived to pick up him and members of his team from their private jet.

Fans were surprised, however, to see the Certified Lover Boy artist up close personal as the stage allowed as he and Future performed a number of their bangers, including their recent “Way 2 Sexy” and the double platinum-certified “Life is Good.”

A projector behind Future read “Hey Wireless, The Boy is home,” prior to Drake coming out on stage. It’s Drake’s first time in front of an audience this size since the pandemic began a year ago and since the rapper reportedly had Covid and also suffering a leg injury causing his CLB album to be delayed.

Friday night was also the first time Drake and Future performed the hilarious “Way 2 Sexy,” which is one of the songs ‘Certified Lover Boy’ getting heavy rotations on streaming platforms.

Future brings Drake out at Wireless Festival 2021! pic.twitter.com/aXuYvFK7BP — CGuk (@CreativeGenUK) September 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Drake also blessed fans with a performance of his own, “Laugh Now, Cry Later.” The OVO artist has been basking in the success of his latest album, which is set to surpass first sales record bigger than any other artist, even Kanye West’s Donda.

Future and Drake have been close friends for years and often collaborated on each other’s albums. In 2015 the two collaborated on a joint mixtape, What A Time To Be Alive, comprising of 11 songs including “Big Rings” and “Digital Dash.” The project has since been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Future brings out Drake at #WirelessFestival in London and they perform Way 2 SEXY. pic.twitter.com/3XBPerlZiB — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) September 10, 2021